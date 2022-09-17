HARRIS Andrews expects the "sick taste" of Brisbane's limp finals exit to linger well into the 2023 AFL pre-season and drive the club's bid for improvement over summer.

The vice-captain said the Lions entered Friday night's preliminary final confident of upsetting minor premiers Geelong, but conceded they were "totally outplayed" in the 71-point thrashing at the MCG on Friday night.

"We've got a summer ahead of us and we really need to improve," Andrews said.

"Obviously there's a lot of things that we need to improve on to try and get to the same sort of standard that the Cats are at."

Part of that improvement could come through bringing new players in, with the Lions expected to be active in trade period.

They are all but resigned to losing out-of-contract key forward Dan McStay, who has been linked to Collingwood, while defender Darcy Gardiner is yet to announce his intentions.

The 26-year-old is a restricted free agent and AFL.com.au reported this week that he has fielded interest from Victorian clubs throughout the year.

"We absolutely love and respect Dizz (Gardiner), he's one of our great trademark players with the way he puts his body on the line week to week," Andrews said.

"He's a bit of a battered and bruised character at times but he gets on the horse each week and gets out and plays well.

"I'm sure it will all look after itself. He's much-loved around the footy club so absolutely we want to keep him."

Veteran midfielder Mitch Robinson has also confirmed his exit from the club after eight seasons in Brisbane since moving from Carlton at the end of 2014.

Western Bulldogs midfielder Josh Dunkley is one mooted target for the Lions, with AFL.com.au reporting last month that Port Adelaide and Essendon have also shown interest.

Coach Chris Fagan was not prepared to comment on potential trades on Friday night, but did concede that McStay seems likely to depart.

"I don't know because Dan hasn't told me, but I would suspect if he was going to be a Brisbane player next year we would know that by now," Fagan said.

"If Collingwood's the club, then Collingwood's the club.

"That wouldn't surprise me but we haven't had that conversation."