Jack Henry leaves the field after Geelong won the preliminary final against Brisbane on September 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG defender Jack Henry is free to play in the AFL grand final after avoiding suspension over an incident involving Brisbane's Zac Bailey.

Henry was charged with forceful front-on contact on Bailey from a collision that occurred during the second quarter of the Cats' 71-point preliminary final win on Friday night.

The AFL match review officer graded Henry's actions as careless conduct, low impact and high contact.

The grading resulted in a $3000 fine, which can be reduced to $2000 with an early guilty plea.

It leaves Henry available for Saturday's grand final against Sydney at the MCG.

It will be the 24-year-old's second appearance in a season decider after he featured in the Cats' loss to Richmond two years ago.

There were no other charges out of Friday night's preliminary final.

The MRO findings from Saturday's epic Sydney-Collingwood preliminary final will be released on Sunday afternoon.

Charge laid: