THE ORDER for this year's NAB AFL Draft is nearly set, however clubs are anticipating plenty of changes to the top-end during a busy trade window.

Preliminary final losses for Brisbane and Collingwood have set both clubs' draft positions, with the Lions' first pick to come at No.15 and the Magpies to follow at No.16.

Brisbane, of course, will select father-son gun Will Ashcroft, who could be the first ever father-son to attract a bid at the No.1 pick, but are also set to enter trade negotiations for Josh Dunkley, who requested a move to the Lions on Monday. The Dogs will pursue two first-round picks for the midfielder.

The Lions also have access to fellow father-son Jaspa Fletcher, the son of Adrian, who is eligible to join Brisbane under father-son rules and expected to be around the top-20 on draft night.

The Magpies hold a first-round pick and then three third-round selections – No.42 (tied to Hawthorn), 47 (tied to the Western Bulldogs) and 48 (tied to Richmond) – and will be busy players in this year's Continental Tyres Trade Period.

Adelaide ruckman Billy Frampton and Greater Western Sydney small forward Bobby Hill have requested trades to Collingwood, while Dan McStay is set to join as a free agent. Ruckman Brodie Grundy could also be on the move to Melbourne, with clarity on his future expected this week.

Clubs are also anticipating other movement within the top rungs of the draft as many look to split selections to force their way up the board.

Indicative draft order after preliminary finals

ROUND ONE 1 North Melbourne 2 West Coast 3 Greater Western Sydney 4 Essendon 5 Adelaide 6 Hawthorn 7 Gold Coast 8 Port Adelaide 9 St Kilda 10 Carlton 11 Western Bulldogs 12 Richmond 13 Fremantle 14 Sydney (tied to Melbourne) 15 Brisbane 16 Collingwood 17 Sydney 18 Geelong

ROUND TWO 19 Richmond (tied to North Melbourne) 20 West Coast 21 Greater Western Sydney 22 Essendon 23 Adelaide 24 Hawthorn 25 Gold Coast 26 West Coast (tied to Port Adelaide) 27 St Kilda 28 Carlton 29 Western Bulldogs 30 Richmond 31 Gold Coast (tied to Fremantle) 32 Melbourne 33 Brisbane 34 Gold Coast (tied to Collingwood) 35 Sydney 36 Geelong

ROUND THREE 37 Western Bulldogs (tied to North Melbourne) 38 West Coast 39 Greater Western Sydney 40 Essendon 41 Melbourne (tied to Adelaide) 42 Collingwood (tied to Hawthorn) 43 Gold Coast 44 Brisbane (tied to Port Adelaide) 45 St Kilda 46 Geelong (tied to Carlton) 47 Collingwood (tied to Western Bulldogs) 48 Collingwood (tied to Richmond) 49 Hawthorn (tied to Fremantle) 50 Melbourne 51 Geelong (tied to Brisbane) 52 Gold Coast (tied to Collingwood) 53 Port Adelaide (tied to Sydney) 54 Geelong

ROUND FOUR 55 North Melbourne 56 Port Adelaide (tied to West Coast) 57 Greater Western Sydney 58 Essendon 59 Greater Western Sydney (tied to Adelaide) 60 Geelong (tied to Hawthorn) 61 Hawthorn (tied to Gold Coast) 62 Carlton (tied to Port Adelaide) 63 Melbourne (tied to St Kilda) 64 Carlton 65 Western Bulldogs 66 North Melbourne (tied to Richmond) 67 Gold Coast (tied to Fremantle) 68 Melbourne 69 Brisbane 70 Gold Coast (tied to Collingwood) 71 Sydney 72 Fremantle (tied to Geelong)

Future traded picks in 2022

First round

Sydney has Melbourne's pick

Second round

Gold Coast has Collingwood's pick

Gold Coast has Fremantle's pick

Richmond has North Melbourne's pick

West Coast has Port Adelaide's pick

Third round

Brisbane has Port Adelaide's pick

Collingwood has Hawthorn's pick

Collingwood has Richmond's pick

Collingwood has Western Bulldogs's pick

Geelong has Carlton's pick

Geelong has Brisbane's pick

Gold Coast has Collingwood's pick

Hawthorn has Fremantle's pick

Melbourne has Adelaide's pick

Port Adelaide has Sydney's pick

Western Bulldogs has North Melbourne's pick

Fourth round

Hawthorn has Gold Coast's pick

Gold Coast has Collingwood's pick

Gold Coast has Fremantle's pick

North has Richmond's pick

Geelong has Hawthorn's pick

GWS has Adelaide's pick

Carlton has Port Adelaide's pick

Melbourne has St Kilda's pick

Port Adelaide has West Coast's pick

Fremantle has Geelong's pick