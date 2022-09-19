THE ORDER for this year's NAB AFL Draft is nearly set, however clubs are anticipating plenty of changes to the top-end during a busy trade window.

Preliminary final losses for Brisbane and Collingwood have set both clubs' draft positions, with the Lions' first pick to come at No.15 and the Magpies to follow at No.16.

Brisbane, of course, will select father-son gun Will Ashcroft, who could be the first ever father-son to attract a bid at the No.1 pick, but are also set to enter trade negotiations for Josh Dunkley, who requested a move to the Lions on Monday. The Dogs will pursue two first-round picks for the midfielder. 

The Lions also have access to fellow father-son Jaspa Fletcher, the son of Adrian, who is eligible to join Brisbane under father-son rules and expected to be around the top-20 on draft night.

The Magpies hold a first-round pick and then three third-round selections – No.42 (tied to Hawthorn), 47 (tied to the Western Bulldogs) and 48 (tied to Richmond) – and will be busy players in this year's Continental Tyres Trade Period.

Adelaide ruckman Billy Frampton and Greater Western Sydney small forward Bobby Hill have requested trades to Collingwood, while Dan McStay is set to join as a free agent. Ruckman Brodie Grundy could also be on the move to Melbourne, with clarity on his future expected this week.

Clubs are also anticipating other movement within the top rungs of the draft as many look to split selections to force their way up the board.

Indicative draft order after preliminary finals

ROUND ONE
1 North Melbourne
2 West Coast 
3 Greater Western Sydney
4 Essendon
5 Adelaide
6 Hawthorn
7 Gold Coast
8 Port Adelaide
9 St Kilda
10 Carlton
11 Western Bulldogs
12 Richmond
13 Fremantle
14 Sydney (tied to Melbourne)
15 Brisbane
16 Collingwood
17 Sydney
18 Geelong

ROUND TWO
19 Richmond (tied to North Melbourne)
20 West Coast
21 Greater Western Sydney
22 Essendon
23 Adelaide
24 Hawthorn       
25 Gold Coast
26 West Coast (tied to Port Adelaide)  
27 St Kilda
28 Carlton
29 Western Bulldogs
30 Richmond   
31 Gold Coast (tied to Fremantle)
32 Melbourne
33 Brisbane
34 Gold Coast (tied to Collingwood)
35 Sydney
36 Geelong

ROUND THREE
37 Western Bulldogs (tied to North Melbourne)
38 West Coast
39 Greater Western Sydney
40 Essendon
41 Melbourne (tied to Adelaide)
42 Collingwood (tied to Hawthorn)
43 Gold Coast
44 Brisbane (tied to Port Adelaide)
45 St Kilda
46 Geelong (tied to Carlton)
47 Collingwood (tied to Western Bulldogs)
48 Collingwood (tied to Richmond)
49 Hawthorn (tied to Fremantle)
50 Melbourne
51 Geelong (tied to Brisbane) 
52 Gold Coast (tied to Collingwood) 
53 Port Adelaide (tied to Sydney)
54 Geelong

ROUND FOUR
55 North Melbourne
56 Port Adelaide (tied to West Coast)
57 Greater Western Sydney
58 Essendon
59 Greater Western Sydney (tied to Adelaide)
60 Geelong (tied to Hawthorn)
61 Hawthorn (tied to Gold Coast)
62 Carlton (tied to Port Adelaide)
63 Melbourne (tied to St Kilda)
64 Carlton
65 Western Bulldogs
66 North Melbourne (tied to Richmond)
67 Gold Coast (tied to Fremantle)
68 Melbourne
69 Brisbane 
70 Gold Coast (tied to Collingwood) 
71 Sydney 
72 Fremantle (tied to Geelong)

Future traded picks in 2022

First round
Sydney has Melbourne's pick

Second round
Gold Coast has Collingwood's pick
Gold Coast has Fremantle's pick
Richmond has North Melbourne's pick
West Coast has Port Adelaide's pick

Third round
Brisbane has Port Adelaide's pick
Collingwood has Hawthorn's pick
Collingwood has Richmond's pick
Collingwood has Western Bulldogs's pick
Geelong has Carlton's pick
Geelong has Brisbane's pick
Gold Coast has Collingwood's pick
Hawthorn has Fremantle's pick
Melbourne has Adelaide's pick
Port Adelaide has Sydney's pick
Western Bulldogs has North Melbourne's pick

Fourth round
Hawthorn has Gold Coast's pick
Gold Coast has Collingwood's pick
Gold Coast has Fremantle's pick
North has Richmond's pick
Geelong has Hawthorn's pick
GWS has Adelaide's pick
Carlton has Port Adelaide's pick
Melbourne has St Kilda's pick
Port Adelaide has West Coast's pick
Fremantle has Geelong's pick