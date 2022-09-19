THE ORDER for this year's NAB AFL Draft is nearly set, however clubs are anticipating plenty of changes to the top-end during a busy trade window.
Preliminary final losses for Brisbane and Collingwood have set both clubs' draft positions, with the Lions' first pick to come at No.15 and the Magpies to follow at No.16.
Brisbane, of course, will select father-son gun Will Ashcroft, who could be the first ever father-son to attract a bid at the No.1 pick, but are also set to enter trade negotiations for Josh Dunkley, who requested a move to the Lions on Monday. The Dogs will pursue two first-round picks for the midfielder.
The Lions also have access to fellow father-son Jaspa Fletcher, the son of Adrian, who is eligible to join Brisbane under father-son rules and expected to be around the top-20 on draft night.
The Magpies hold a first-round pick and then three third-round selections – No.42 (tied to Hawthorn), 47 (tied to the Western Bulldogs) and 48 (tied to Richmond) – and will be busy players in this year's Continental Tyres Trade Period.
Adelaide ruckman Billy Frampton and Greater Western Sydney small forward Bobby Hill have requested trades to Collingwood, while Dan McStay is set to join as a free agent. Ruckman Brodie Grundy could also be on the move to Melbourne, with clarity on his future expected this week.
Clubs are also anticipating other movement within the top rungs of the draft as many look to split selections to force their way up the board.
Indicative draft order after preliminary finals
|
ROUND ONE
|1
|North Melbourne
|2
|West Coast
|3
|Greater Western Sydney
|4
|Essendon
|5
|Adelaide
|6
|Hawthorn
|7
|Gold Coast
|8
|Port Adelaide
|9
|St Kilda
|10
|Carlton
|11
|Western Bulldogs
|12
|Richmond
|13
|Fremantle
|14
|Sydney (tied to Melbourne)
|15
|Brisbane
|16
|Collingwood
|17
|Sydney
|18
|Geelong
|
ROUND TWO
|19
|Richmond (tied to North Melbourne)
|20
|West Coast
|21
|Greater Western Sydney
|22
|Essendon
|23
|Adelaide
|24
|Hawthorn
|25
|Gold Coast
|26
|West Coast (tied to Port Adelaide)
|27
|St Kilda
|28
|Carlton
|29
|Western Bulldogs
|30
|Richmond
|31
|Gold Coast (tied to Fremantle)
|32
|Melbourne
|33
|Brisbane
|34
|Gold Coast (tied to Collingwood)
|35
|Sydney
|36
|Geelong
|
ROUND THREE
|37
|Western Bulldogs (tied to North Melbourne)
|38
|West Coast
|39
|Greater Western Sydney
|40
|Essendon
|41
|Melbourne (tied to Adelaide)
|42
|Collingwood (tied to Hawthorn)
|43
|Gold Coast
|44
|Brisbane (tied to Port Adelaide)
|45
|St Kilda
|46
|Geelong (tied to Carlton)
|47
|Collingwood (tied to Western Bulldogs)
|48
|Collingwood (tied to Richmond)
|49
|Hawthorn (tied to Fremantle)
|50
|Melbourne
|51
|Geelong (tied to Brisbane)
|52
|Gold Coast (tied to Collingwood)
|53
|Port Adelaide (tied to Sydney)
|54
|Geelong
|
ROUND FOUR
|55
|North Melbourne
|56
|Port Adelaide (tied to West Coast)
|57
|Greater Western Sydney
|58
|Essendon
|59
|Greater Western Sydney (tied to Adelaide)
|60
|Geelong (tied to Hawthorn)
|61
|Hawthorn (tied to Gold Coast)
|62
|Carlton (tied to Port Adelaide)
|63
|Melbourne (tied to St Kilda)
|64
|Carlton
|65
|Western Bulldogs
|66
|North Melbourne (tied to Richmond)
|67
|Gold Coast (tied to Fremantle)
|68
|Melbourne
|69
|Brisbane
|70
|Gold Coast (tied to Collingwood)
|71
|Sydney
|72
|Fremantle (tied to Geelong)
Future traded picks in 2022
First round
Sydney has Melbourne's pick
Second round
Gold Coast has Collingwood's pick
Gold Coast has Fremantle's pick
Richmond has North Melbourne's pick
West Coast has Port Adelaide's pick
Third round
Brisbane has Port Adelaide's pick
Collingwood has Hawthorn's pick
Collingwood has Richmond's pick
Collingwood has Western Bulldogs's pick
Geelong has Carlton's pick
Geelong has Brisbane's pick
Gold Coast has Collingwood's pick
Hawthorn has Fremantle's pick
Melbourne has Adelaide's pick
Port Adelaide has Sydney's pick
Western Bulldogs has North Melbourne's pick
Fourth round
Hawthorn has Gold Coast's pick
Gold Coast has Collingwood's pick
Gold Coast has Fremantle's pick
North has Richmond's pick
Geelong has Hawthorn's pick
GWS has Adelaide's pick
Carlton has Port Adelaide's pick
Melbourne has St Kilda's pick
Port Adelaide has West Coast's pick
Fremantle has Geelong's pick