Gryan Miers at Geelong training ahead of the 2022 AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

THE GRAND Final countdown is on!

The week kicked off with a bang on Sunday night with Carlton skipper Patrick Cripps being awarded the 2022 Brownlow Medal.

>>Scroll down for the live blog and watch Footy Feed in the player below

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Footy Feed: Cat claps back, key injury updates, Dog wants out Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich with the latest footy news

Now all eyes turn to the 2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final, where minor premier Geelong will take on an in-form Sydney at the MCG on Saturday afternoon.

We'll bring you all the breaking news FIRST from 3pm AEST.