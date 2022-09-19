Josh Dunkley celebrates a goal during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Fremantle in round 21, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

IT'S MONDAY, September 19 and here's our 3-2-1 of the biggest footy stories of the day.

3 - Dogs to target two first-round picks as midfielder chooses Lions

JOSH Dunkley has chosen Brisbane as his new home after turning his back on a long-term offer from the Western Bulldogs, who are expected to target two first-round picks for the midfielder.

Dunkley has been wooed by the Lions and Port Adelaide throughout this season while also being presented a five-year deal to remain at the Bulldogs, where he is a premiership player after their 2016 flag success.

But the strong-bodied midfielder has picked the Lions as his new home and wants to be traded to the preliminary finalists. He is out of contract and not a free agent, meaning the Lions would need to secure a trade to get him over the line.

Read the full story

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Footy Feed: Cat claps back, key injury updates, Dog wants out Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich with the latest footy news

2 - Cat begins bid to prove fitness for Grand Final

GEELONG'S main training session looms as crunch time for Max Holmes as the young gun attempts to prove his fitness from a hamstring injury for the Toyota AFL Grand Final.

Holmes was substituted out of the Cats' preliminary final thumping of Brisbane last Friday night and appeared devastated as he lay face down on the sidelines.

But he was later cleared of a serious hamstring injury with both the Cats' medical staff and Holmes optimistic he can prove his fitness for Saturday's decider against Sydney.

The Swans have an injury concern of their own, but key forward Sam Reid has not been ruled out just yet.

Read more after the Cats' open training session on Monday

Max Holmes runs out before Geelong training on September 19, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

1 - North's assistance package confirmed

NORTH Melbourne has received two future draft picks for next year as part of their assistance package from the AFL, but they must be traded out as the League hopes to fast-track the Kangaroos' rebuild with experience.

The AFL has given the Kangaroos a second-round pick and third-round pick for 2023 on the proviso they are traded for at least one player, as well as granting the Roos two extra list spots, which AFL.com.au revealed last month was a key part of their pitch to headquarters.

Read the full story

Alastair Clarkson after joining North Melbourne as senior coach on August 19, 2022. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

