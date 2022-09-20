Tyler and Callum Brown during Collingwood's clash with Richmond in round two, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

IT'S TUESDAY, September 20 and here's our 3-2-1 of the biggest footy stories of the day.

3 - List changes galore

There was plenty of movement on Tuesday afternoon as list changes came thick and fast from clubs around the country.

Fremantle farewelled a tough midfielder and a speedy forward

farewelled a tough midfielder and a speedy forward A veteran Demon retired and his young teammate was delisted

retired and his young teammate was delisted A three-club Cat signed off ahead of the club's Grand Final on Saturday

signed off ahead of the club's Grand Final on Saturday Collingwood delisted two sons of a former great among four farewells

Meanwhile, respected leaders at Essendon and GWS both signed on for another season after months of speculation about their futures.

And also at the Dockers, two more wantaway players made their intentions clear with their clubs of choice for 2023.

Read Cal Twomey's update on Freo HERE

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Footy Feed: Bud returns serve, Cat's stunning rise, Pies' brutal cuts Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich with the latest footy news

2 - Nine games, one state, one extra round

THE AFL is exploring an idea to play an additional round in a single state from next year, chief executive Gillon McLachlan has revealed.

The idea of all 18 teams playing in a single state was floated to club presidents and CEOs in a meeting on Monday.

Depending on the location, the "carnival" would likely feature triple-headers and McLachlan confirmed the AFL was looking at potentially introducing the additional round as soon as next season.

Read more HERE on the AFL's next big thing

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan speaks during the 2022 Toyota AFL Finals Series launch on August 29, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

1 - Buddy's dig at the critics

LANCE Franklin has conceded his decision to play on at Sydney or retire was a 50-50 call but said he never considered playing for another AFL team or had discussions with any other clubs.

The eight-time Therabody AFL All-Australian has lit up Grand Final week by finalising a one-year deal to play on at the Swans that will take his tenure in the harbour city into a 10th year.

It ends months of speculation about his future and extends his original nine-year deal at the club, which when announced, prompted criticism in some quarters for being too long.

Read the full story HERE

Lance Franklin speaks to reporters before Sydney training on September 20, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

You might also like ...

Something a bit different today, with AFL Digital's mini-doco on the making of the premiership cup.

Join AFL history buff Col Hutchison and master craftsman Vin Formosa as they detail the history and the skill that goes into football's holy grail.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard A brief history of the AFL Premiership Cup Since 1959 it's been the ultimate prize. Take a step back in time to learn the origin of the AFL Premiership Cup and how it's made each year

Sign up to the AFL Runner to get the latest and best AFL and Club news, video and special offerings delivered free to your inbox