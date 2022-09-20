LET'S GET INTO IT: Cal Twomey, Sarah Olle and Riley Beveridge bring you AFL Exchange. Picture: AFL Digital

ONE GAME remaining in 2022. Who will be crowned the premiers – Geelong or Sydney?

Join Sarah Olle, Cal Twomey, and Riley Beveridge this week on AFL Exchange answering that very question as we head towards the big dance on Saturday afternoon.

In our final ever show of AFL Exchange, we delve into how we think the game will play out, what happens at the selection table, and which match-ups will be pivotal in who comes away with the premiership.

Away from the Grand Final, what do preliminary final losers Collingwood and Brisbane have to do to take the next step in 2023? And, what were your takeaways from this year's Brownlow Medal count?

On behalf of the whole team from AFL Exchange, thank you for coming on the journey with us and supporting us over the last decade. We will be back in 2023, in a different format. Stay tuned.



EPISODE GUIDE

2:15: Who will be the premiers in 2022?

6:20: What will each side need to do to ensure a win?

10:25: How will the key match-ups shape the Grand Final?

16:00: SEGMENT – Things That Should Happen

21:00 What caught your attention at the Brownlow Medal on Sunday night?

23:35: What should the expectations be for Collingwood next year?

27:45: How can Brisbane make the leap in 2023 after again falling short in the finals?

32.15: SEGMENT – If I'm

36.10: What will be the highlight of Robbie Williams' pre-game show?

39:22: Final tips, margin, Norm Smith winner and first goalkicker for the Grand Final…