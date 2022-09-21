Luke Parker celebrates victory with his Sydney teammates after the preliminary final clash with Collingwood at the SCG on September 17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

REJUVENATED Ryan Clarke is not flashy, does not rack up big numbers, but has forced his way into Sydney's best 22 as a defensive-minded small forward.

In last Saturday's preliminary final win over Collingwood, Clarke was sent to Nick Daicos, keeping him almost invisible in the first three quarters, before the boom first-year defender was pushed forward in the fourth.

Clarke is just one of many Swans that have sacrificed personal statistics for the greater tapestry of teamwork as they try to win a second flag under John Longmire's tutelage.

You could call them the Selfless Swans.

Ryan Clarke embraces Josh P. Kennedy as they celebrate Sydney's victory in the preliminary final against Collingwood at the SCG on September 17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Clarke, 25, was buried in the reserves for 18 months before being thrown an opportunity against St Kilda in round 15 that started his revival.

"I played a bit of a tagging role in the midfield a few years ago and then he (Longmire) just popped the question about (Jack) Sinclair," Clarke told AFL.com.au in August.

"I was just toey to get in the team. I hadn't played in a year-and-a-half before that.

"All the forwards have really helped me out. I've really enjoyed the last two months."

The beauty of the culture Longmire has created is that it starts from the top.

Not surprisingly, Sydney identified Jordan De Goey as the Magpies' most dangerous midfielder ahead of its epic encounter at the weekend.

De Goey had torn apart finals against Geelong and Fremantle and was the equal leader of the Gary Ayres Medal.

But rather than turning to a younger player – like James Rowbottom – to quell the dynamic Magpie's influence, Longmire went straight to co-captain Luke Parker.

The 29-year-old, averaging 25 disposals a game this season, led from the front. Yes, he kicked the game's first goal and went on to gather 23 possessions alongside it, but his biggest impact came in keeping De Goey to just 12 touches.

Luke Parker and Jordan De Goey in action in the preliminary final between Sydney and Collingwood at the SCG on September 17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"'Parks' has done a few jobs like that through the year, he's played on some opposition gun midfielders and done a pretty good job," Longmire said following the win.

"He's disciplined. To have an experienced player like that go and play a role for you, it helped set the tone for the rest of the team.

"Luke's quite within his rights to just go about his business, but he had a role to play on a pretty important player tonight and I thought he did a good job."

Fellow co-captain Callum Mills has done similar in 2022. In fact, when Sydney hosted Geelong in round two in the 'Buddy 1000' match, Mills stifled Patrick Dangerfield to almost a walk.

Callum Mills in action in Sydney's round two clash with Geelong at the SCG on March 25, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Like Parker, Mills isn't simply a lockdown midfielder, stopping the opposition around the clearances and then looking to link up in attack when he gets the chance.

Against Richmond in round 11, Mills was sent to his old home in defence to shore-up a back six that was struggling to slow the Tigers down. The result? A five-goal comeback and win for the Swans.

Then there's Rowbottom, who turned 22 this week. Young, hungry and full of grunt, the hard-nut midfielder has also been assigned the task of slowing down Clayton Oliver.

No player is too big or too small to take on extra responsibility at the Swans.