SOME of the greatest Indigenous footballers of the modern era have addressed the "triggering" reports about Hawthorn's past treatment of First Nations players in the grand final edition of Yokayi Footy, which airs on Thursday night.

Regular guests Andrew Krakouer, Gilbert McAdam and Darryl White are joined by Brownlow medallist Gavin Wanganeen, AFL Hall of Famer Andrew McLeod and two-time premiership player Byron Pickett for the final Yokayi Footy show of the season, which will be broadcast a day after the AFL launched an independent investigation into Hawthorn's historical treatment of Indigenous players.

Krakouer, whose experiences at Collingwood were part of that club's Do Better report that found the Magpies were guilty of systemic racism, said he "felt sick to my stomach" reading the Hawthorn reports on Wednesday.

The Yokayi Footy Grand Final for 2022. Picture: Sarah Morton/AFL Photos

Krakouer reflected on his own experience of becoming a father at a young age and entering the AFL system, and said "racism is a public health issue" in Australia.

McAdam, who was racially abused along with St Kilda teammate Nicky Winmar during an infamous match against Collingwood at Victoria Park in 1993, said he was angered by the Hawthorn reports, adding he was grateful to have Yokayi Footy as a platform to have his say.

Gilbert McAdam and Andrew McLeod on Yokayi Footy. Picture: Sarah Morton/AFL Photos

"Thank goodness for the Yokayi Footy show that has Indigenous people on this show that can talk from experience (about) racism in football," he said.

"Mainstream people have got no idea. They can comment and they can say it until they're black and blue, but you don't know what it's like to be a black fella. You don't know what it's like to go through racism."

The Yokayi Footy Grand Final show will be broadcast on Thursday night at 7.30pm AEST on AFL.com.au, the AFL Official Live App, NITV and SBS On Demand.