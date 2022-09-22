Jayden Hunt during Melbourne's game against West Coast in round nine, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IT'S THURSDAY, September 22 and here's our 3-2-1 of the biggest footy stories of the day.

3 - Heartache for Swan ahead of Grand Final

SAM Reid has been named to play in Saturday's Toyota AFL Grand Final, but Sydney teammate Logan McDonald has been dropped in a selection bombshell.

Reid has been selected just days after suffering a groin injury in the Swans' preliminary final win over Collingwood.

Geelong has also backed in Max Holmes, naming the young speedster in its 22 after he suffered a hamstring injury against Brisbane last Friday night.

2 - Fagan denies Hawks racism allegations

BRISBANE coach Chris Fagan has categorically denied allegations of wrongdoing against First Nations players during his time at Hawthorn.

Fagan said he would cooperate fully with an AFL-ordered independent investigation into certain experiences of Indigenous players during their careers with the Hawks.

"I was shocked and deeply distressed by the allegations reported in the media yesterday concerning my time at the Hawthorn Football Club," Fagan said in the statement to AFL.com.au.

Chris Fagan after Brisbane's clash with Richmond in round 20, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

1 - Future of Dees defender unclear

MELBOURNE'S Jayden Hunt faces an uncertain future with the free agent remaining unsigned for next year.

Hunt is an unrestricted free agent and played 20 games for the Demons this season, including their two finals. He also played 20 games in 2021 and was unlucky to miss out on the club's premiership win last year after injuring his ankle late in Melbourne's campaign.

He is without a contract for 2023. West Coast has a level of interest in Hunt and given his free agency status he could leave and join any club without a trade being enacted.

THE BARWON Club Hotel is about as Geelong as Bobby Davis, but this week, it will be plastered in more red and white than the other local hotels.

The pub is owned by Matt and Jo McCartin, parents of Sydney defenders Paddy and Tom, who have both taken contrasting journeys to this Saturday's Grand Final.

Tom and Paddy McCartin during Sydney's official team photo day on February 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

