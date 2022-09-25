THE 2022 WAFL season is drawing to a close and you can see every game LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

The VFL and TSL seasons have come to an end, but the WAFL still has two weeks to go, starting with the preliminary final between East Fremantle and Claremont on Sunday.

The winner will face West Perth in next weekend's grand final.

WAFL fixture, finals week three

Sunday, September 25

East Fremantle v Claremont, New Choice Homes Park, 2.40pm AWST, 4.10pm AEST

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2022 VFL and WAFL seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL opportunity.

You can cast all elite state league matches from your phone to your SmartTV via Chromecast or AirPlay, and sit back to watch the action on the big screen.