AFL CHIEF executive Gillon McLachlan has conceded there can be no predetermined end-point to the independent investigation into the experiences of some Indigenous players during their careers at Hawthorn.

McLachlan on Friday told Access All Areas that he was still some way from officially appointing four people to a panel to investigate the matter, and that the overall desire of all to have the matter expedited was not necessarily in sync with due process and natural justice requirements.

Four-time Hawthorn premiership coach Alastair Clarkson and his then-assistant Chris Fagan have both categorically denied allegations of wrongdoing against First Nations players when with the Hawks.

'DEEPLY DISTRESSED' Fagan denies Hawks racism claims

Clarkson, who was to have begun a five-year contract to coach North Melbourne on November 1, and Fagan, Brisbane Lions coach since 2017, have both stood down since harrowing allegations were made in both a Hawthorn Football Club review and an ABC media report.

"It is a fair question (the clashing of a desire for a quick investigation with due process), and I think the right response is we will expedite it because we need to for both the courageous claimants and for those accused," McLachlan told AFL.com.au. "But that is as fast as it can in the lens which you talk about ... we need the right panel, we need the right process, and everyone needs to feel safe telling their story.

"They do clash a little, we have to find that right balance, and we are working assiduously toward that. There is a group of panellists being reviewed and interviewed, and sitting with various people who have got a stake and a say in this.

"We want to get this landed as soon as we can. It is probably going to, frankly, and correspondence overnight where I was hoping to have the panel in place by today. I reckon that is probably optimistic, and maybe that is your point.

'INCREDIBLY SERIOUS' AFL to probe allegations Hawks mistreated Indigenous players

"We will work as fast as we can as we try and manage competing interests, and make sure everyone feels that is fair, independent and safe."

AFL commissioner Andrew Newbold, Hawks president from 2012-15, like Clarkson and Fagan, has also taken leave of absence from the commission during the investigation.

All parties accused of the disturbing allegations will be heavily legally represented for the investigation.

"On face value, these are as serious allegations maybe we've seen, there's not much more," McLachlan said.

"It is incredibly important we have the right people, the right process. It is essential for both sides of this, both the courageous women and men who have come forward, and obviously those accused who have not had a right to tell their side of the story or make any comment at all.

"That's imperative that they have a fair process and justice. It's a difficult thing to manage and reasonably consuming."