THE WAIT is almost over!

The 2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final is almost upon us, with the first bounce at the MCG to be at 2.30pm AEST today.

We'll bring you all the latest news and colour from the build-up, which will include a NAB AFL Futures match at the MCG, AFLW at the Swinburne Centre (Punt Rd Oval) and the Colgate Sprint before Geelong face Sydney in the season decider.

And with some uncertainty over the fitness of Geelong's Max Holmes and Sydney's Sam Reid, we'll bring you all the latest team news as it breaks.

>>Scroll down for the live blog

Copy link Link copied to clipboard ULTIMATE GF PREVIEW: Analysis, tips, Gill's final word Nat Edwards, Damian Barrett and Matthew Lloyd are joined by special guests to discuss the 2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final

