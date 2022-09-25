AFL TRADE Radio is back for 2022 and it's time to tune in for your can't-miss trade experience during the official Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period, from 7am AEST every weekday.

Our superstar line-up will bring footy fans all the breaking news, views and player movements as they happen.

And in 2022 you can watch or listen in full for 12 hours straight every weekday from 7am-7pm AEST.

Want to speak to the AFL Trade Radio team? Call 1300 23 55 48

The revamped list of talent in 2022 includes the AFL's No.1 newsbreaker Damian Barrett, plus former superstars of the game and ace commentators Matthew Lloyd and Kane Cornes as well as Carlton legend and former GWS and Blues list boss Stephen Silvagni.

Former North Melbourne coach and Adelaide and Brisbane football boss David Noble will also join the team this year, bringing his insights from more than 30 years in football.

AFL.com.au reporters Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich will kick off a new hour-long show from 11am AEST each weekday, followed by gun newshound Riley Beveridge and AFL trade and draft expert Cal Twomey with the latest trade news every day for an hour from 12pm AEST.

Footy fans can tune in to AFL Trade Radio from 7am–7pm AEST on their mobile, PC or tablet via AFL.com.au or the AFL Live Official App from Monday, September 26 until Wednesday, October 12.

Who's on and when

7am AEST: Kane Cornes and Matthew Lloyd

9am AEST: Cam Luke and Josh Jenkins / Adam Cooney

11am AEST: Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich

12pm AEST: Riley Beveridge and Cal Twomey

1pm AEST: Sam Edmund and Brenton Sanderson / Brendon Goddard

3pm AEST: Damian Barrett, Stephen Silvagni and David Noble / Matthew Rendell

6pm AEST: Sam Hargreaves and Matthew Rendell

How to follow all the trade news live

Head to AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App for:

The deals as they happen

Rolling coverage of all the latest speculation

The day's biggest trade news at a glance

Reaction, analysis, and the best of social media

How to get alerts on the AFL Live Official App

Fire up the App, tap the three dots in the right-hand corner on the App homepage, scroll to 'notifications', then scroll to SELECT NOTIFICATIONS and turn on AFL News.