Sydney pair Lance Franklin and Tom Papley wave to fans during the Toyota AFL Grand Final Parade on September 23, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

IT'S FRIDAY, September 23 and here's our 3-2-1 of the biggest footy stories of the day.

3 - Focus on injuries, heartache as Parade takes centre stage

GEELONG and Sydney completed preparations for Saturday's Toyota AFL Grand Final with the Parade held on the Yarra and via the traditional motorcade.

Coaches Chris Scott and John Longmire faced the media, with the focus on the Cats' Max Holmes and Swans pair Logan McDonald and Sam Reid.

Holmes and Reid have been dealing with injuries this week, while McDonald was a shock axing.

Meanwhile, AFL.com.au's experts have put their tips in for the big game.

Read more from Scott's press conference HERE and Longmire's HERE

2 - Ultimate Grand Final preview, featuring Gill

Nat Edwards, Damian Barrett and Matthew Lloyd were joined by special guests to discuss the 2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final on Access All Areas.

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan was part of the show and discussed the investigation of the experiences of Indigenous players at Hawthorn.

Watch Access All Areas in full below

1 - Can he kick it? Robbie and Cal go head-to-head

International music superstar Robbie Williams discusses his Grand Final performance, footy slang and more with Cal Twomey.

Robbie will be joined by Delta Goodrem for the Telstra Pre Match Entertainment on Grand Final day.

Watch Cal's chat with Robbie in full below

