Chris Scott speaks after Geelong's win over Sydney in the 2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- 'Absolute genius' Chris Scott delivers a flag for the oldies

- Joel Selwood: Magnificent leader, magnificent human being

- Sydney's kids will be all right

- Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period set to be one of the busiest ever

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.