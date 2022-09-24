SAM DE Koning knew it was going to come.

Every week this season, the Geelong defender has told his teammates that his first goal was just around the corner. Every week this season, his teammates have told him he's dreaming.

SCROLL DOWN FOR PHOTOS OF DE KONING'S POST-MATCH CELEBRATIONS

In the end, he couldn't have scripted it better. With just five minutes remaining in Saturday's remarkable Toyota AFL Grand Final victory over Sydney and with the Cats already 75 points up, De Koning knew it was his time to shine.

The 21-year-old galloped downfield unchecked by any opponents, strolled right to the goal line and watched as Patrick Dangerfield's wild snap fell directly into his lap. He poked it through, sparking raucous celebrations.

De Koning's first ever AFL goal worth the wait Cats young star Sam De Koning waits until the Grand Final to score his maiden major after some Patrick Dangerfield brilliance

After 23 of the most impressive first AFL games, mainly spent marshalling the competition's best key forwards, De Koning finally had his first goal. His first premiership medal followed soon after.

"I've been telling everyone all year that I was going to kick one," a beaming De Koning told AFL.com.au from the victorious rooms.

EVERY CATS PLAYER RATED Super Stengle, Danger brings his best

"Week after week, I haven't kicked one. I was practising them on the track every single week. I was saying, 'Next week will be the day'. We got past the preliminary final and I didn't kick one and I said, 'Next week … I'm doing it next week'.

"I don't reckon I had a touch after half-time, but I just thought I had to get in the play somehow. It hadn't come to me at all. I just snuck down the fat side and it came to me. It was a special moment."

De Koning on whirlwind season Geelong premiership defender Sam De Koning speaks to Damian Barrett

Such was the timing and the context of the game, you could forgive Geelong's players for failing to realise that it was De Koning's first goal. But realise they did. The reaction on Dangerfield's face in the aftermath was proof of their delight, and their shock.

"I knew what I was doing," De Koning laughed.

"I used to play forward a little bit, but it's been a long time. Hopefully, I can sneak forward a bit more in my career. But, no, it's such a special feeling. To have all of the boys and the whole crowd behind you on Grand Final day, there is nothing better."

Having played just one game in his first two seasons on Geelong's list, De Koning has become a revelation this year and has provided the Cats with a defensive backbone they had previously lacked.

After finishing second behind Collingwood jet Nick Daicos in the NAB AFL Rising Star award earlier this season, the youngster now has a premiership medal to mark his incredible rise as one of the League's best young players.

CATS v SWANS Full match coverage and stats

"It's everything. It's absolutely everything," De Koning said.

"To be playing with legends of the game like Joel Selwood, Tom Hawkins and Patrick Dangerfield … the list goes on. They're all legends. It's just surreal that I'm a part of this team. I'm just so lucky.

"There are a lot of young boys who missed out, like Max Holmes with his injury. I feel for him, he's one of my best mates. But I'm just happy to be here. I can't believe it."

Sam De Koning celebrates Geelong's 2022 premiership. Picture: Cameron Spencer/AFL Photos