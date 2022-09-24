Callum Mills leads the Sydney players off at half-time of the 2022 Grand Final against Geelong. Picture: AFL Photos

CALLUM Mills was embarrassed by Sydney's performance on Saturday, saying the club's leaders had to take ownership for the 81-point Grand Final loss to Geelong.

Mills, a co-captain alongside Dane Rampe and Luke Parker, was one of the experienced Swans well below his best, gathering just 13 disposals that included a solitary clearance.

He wasn't the only older player who battled, with superstar Lance Franklin (goalless from five disposals) and Isaac Heeney (one goal from 11 touches) among others.

"That was really disappointing," Mills told reporters in Sydney's quiet changerooms following the defeat.

"We were smacked in contested ball, didn't play the way we needed to win. The hard part was there wasn't much fightback and we feel pretty embarrassed to be honest."

Geelong dominated from the first quarter and hammered Sydney in most statistical categories.

They had almost 100 more disposals, built largely on the back of a plus-40 advantage in contested possessions.

Mills said it was easy to figure out where the responsibility lied.

"It was definitely not the young players," he said.

"Us as leaders take ownership of that performance and we weren't at the standard we needed to be on Grand Final day. It's a bit shattering.

"We got a couple of things structurally wrong that hurt us with goals and we went away from the things that worked and they were the consequences.

"We feel like we've let our supporters and fans down, and the club as well. We'll take our whack, which is deserved."

Joel Selwood and Callum Mills compete for the ball in the Grand Final between Geelong and Sydney. Picture: Getty Images

Swans players were greeted by family and friends post-match, some shedding tears following the performance.

Young defender Nick Blakey told AFL.com.au it was "heartbreaking" but was confident plenty of good years were ahead for this Swans group.

Nick Blakey in action for Sydney in the Grand Final against Geelong at the MCG on September 24, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"You come this far and all you want to do is win it," Blakey said.

"To lose that way and not show any fight … is heartbreaking.

"I got to the club four years ago, we didn't play finals for two years, and two years later we're in a Grand Final.

"We didn't play how we wanted and didn't give ourselves a chance today, but I've got no doubt in this group, we'll stick together and we'll be back."