GEELONG wingman Max Holmes was the heartbreak story of the 2022 Grand Final, with coach Chris Scott declaring he felt desperately for the young wingman who "probably could have played".

In the frenzy of joy of the premiership celebrations on Saturday night, Scott said his mind went to those people who had contributed so much to the Cats' incredible season but weren't there on the final day.

He said the decision not to play Holmes was "nuanced", but the quality of players Geelong had in reserve made it difficult to take any sort of the risk on the 20-year-old, who was replaced in the team on game day by Mark O'Connor.

"The decision to not play Max Holmes when he'd just been so critical for us this season was just brutal," Scott said.

"Our medical staff are elite, and they got him to the point against all odds where he probably could have played.

"The decision was nuanced, but we just thought with quality players like Brandan Parfitt and Sam Menegola and Mark O'Connor there, we just couldn't take the risk and put the rest of the team in jeopardy.

"So for Max I just feel desperately. That's extended to Sam Menegola, who is just one of the great people you'll meet in footy."

Holmes passed every physical test he faced this week but was unable to complete match simulation drills, which led to the Cats' cautious approach.

Scott said it was important to recognise that modern football was about a large group working together, and the contributions of players not there on Saturday had been critical.

"It's struck me in my time in footy that the joy of Grand Final day when you win is off the charts, but we should spare a moment for those people who have worked so hard to get us to this point," he said.

"They may well be feeling that they haven't been as integral as the guys who got the chance to take the field, and nothing could be further from the truth."

Max Holmes runs during Geelong training on September 21, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Geelong fielded the oldest team in VFL/AFL history on Saturday and was rewarded for the different approach the club has taken to list management and commitment to challenging every season.

It was the club's first premiership since 2011, coming after five preliminary final defeats and a 2020 Grand Final loss, which led many to believe the club needed to invest more heavily in the NAB AFL Draft.

Geelong coach Chris Scott and captain Joel Selwood hold aloft the premiership cup after winning the 2022 Grand Final against Sydney. Picture: Getty Images

"We fully recognise that we've taken a contrarian view around list rebuilds and list management in general," Scott said.

"We never had any intention to prove people wrong or argue against their point of view. Their point of view was logical for the most part, but it does feel like it's been a really long, challenging road.

"It feels as if it's been a bit of a cruel game, because we've done everything we can to give all of our people a chance, and with that comes great emotional risk if you don't get it done at the end of the season.

"Even for people who struggled with us over the journey, this is for them too. We get it."