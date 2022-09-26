Chris Fagan (right) and Alastair Clarkson during a Hawthorn training session at Waverley Park on September 04, 2014. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL Coaches' Association has urged the AFL to include a "well-credentialled current or former football administrator" to be part of the four-person panel set to investigate the historical allegations of mistreatment by Hawthorn of its Indigenous players.

Following an external report commissioned by the Hawks, and a story released by the ABC last week, allegations against Alastair Clarkson and Chris Fagan led to both men taking a leave of absence from their current positions.

They have both denied all allegations.

'EXTREMELY SERIOUS' AFL to probe Hawks' treatment of Indigenous players

With the AFL still to assemble its four-member panel to investigate the case, AFLCA chief executive officer Alistair Nicholson pleaded the association's case.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard The unheralded Cat nobody can stop, 'shell-shocked' Swans' anthem nerves Matthew Lloyd and Damian Barrett discuss all the big talking points from Geelong's Grand Final victory

"Football clubs are unique environments," Nicholson said.

"They become a second home for players, and coaches are often required to be much more than just football mentors.

"Coaches are regularly called on to provide advice and support on non-football related issues, particularly with younger players who have left home to join an AFL club.

'DEEPLY DISTRESSED' Fagan rejects allegations of mistreatment

"It would significantly enhance the investigation if someone who intimately understands that environment and has deep experience in managing the wellbeing of players was included on the panel."

The AFLCA said it supported the investigation and its thoughts were with the players and families who shared their stories, as well as other First Nations people who had been directly or indirectly affected by the publicity around the situation.