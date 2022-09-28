Joel Selwood after Geelong's win over Sydney in the 2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG captain Joel Selwood is expected to announce his retirement, ending a glorious 16-year career that was capped with a fourth premiership in the 2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final.

The Cats have called a media conference at 1pm AEST.

Selwood will end his 355-game career as the longest-serving captain in VFL/AFL history, having taken over from Cameron Ling ahead of the 2012 season. He will be the third successive Geelong captain to retire after leading the club to a premiership following Tom Harley (2009) and Cameron Ling (2011).

He will also retire as Geelong's games record holder, and is the only Cats player to win four premierships.

The 34-year-old also holds the record for the most VFL/AFL finals matches played after passing Hawthorn champion Michael Tuck's mark of 39 finals in Saturday's Grand Final.

Selwood was a star from his first game after being drafted at No.7 in the 2006 NAB AFL Draft, winning the NAB AFL Rising Star award in his first year as the Cats romped to the 2007 premiership.

Joel Selwood in action during Geelong's clash with Melbourne in round three, 2007. Picture: AFL Photos

He also won flags in 2009 and 2011, but premiership success as captain eluded him until what ended up as his final game, the 2022 decider won in a canter against Sydney.

Selwood's emotion after kicking a final-quarter goal - and his teammates' jubilant reaction - gave a hint that the Grand Final was to be his last game, but he declined to address his future in the immediate aftermath of the match.

Selwood was a six-time All-Australian and was named captain of that team three times. He also won three 'Carji' Greeves medals as Geelong's best and fairest, and finished second in the 2013 Brownlow Medal behind former teammate Gary Ablett.

