TALKS have ramped up as Sydney look to lock down star forward Tom Papley on a long-term deal.

Papley is due to hit his free agency year in 2023 but it is understood discussions have developed in recent weeks as the Swans aim to tie him down well before that.

The club recently signed co-captain Callum Mills to a six-year contract, through to the end of 2029, a year before Mills reached his free agency.

The 26-year-old Papley then quickly became the Swans' main re-signing priority heading into next year after piecing together a career-best season in the forward line and a more prominent midfield role.

Rival clubs who had believed Papley could be a free agency target next year are now of the belief he won't be on the market as clubs look to tie down their 'pre-agents' well ahead of time.

Papley had wanted to be traded by Sydney to Carlton at the end of 2019 but was contracted through to the end of 2023.

The Swans held firm to their plan to keep the gun goalkicker and he returned to the club and has pieced together the three best seasons of his career, including being named an All-Australian last year.

If he is to recommit to the Swans so far out from free agency, it would be a testament to the Swans' culture and coach John Longmire given Papley's strong desire to return to Victoria three years ago.

He has played 141 games and kicked 221 goals for the club since being another one of its rookie list success stories.