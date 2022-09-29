DANIEL Howe had "a gut feeling" that his call-up for Hawthorn's final game of the season would be the last time he pulled on the Hawks guernsey.

Howe fell out of favour towards the end of the year but was given a recall for the Hawks' final game against the Western Bulldogs, when he tallied 24 disposals and seven marks.

But it would turn out to be the final time he would feature at senior level, as the seasoned midfielder was delisted shortly after in the Hawks' first lot of list changes, having played 96 games over eight years.

Speaking to AFL.com.au's Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio, the 26-year-old felt that he wouldn't be in Hawthorn's 2023 plans as the season rolled on and just wanted to lap up the final time he would wear the brown and gold in round 23.

"As the year unfolded ... I think I had a fair idea that the delisting was coming," Howe said.

"It wasn't a surprise when Sam (Mitchell) and Rob (McCartney) told me I wouldn't be there next year but at the same time it does hit you when you're in the room and you get that news. It's been an interesting little period, the last month or so.

"My personal feeling was that it would be my last (game). I really tried to soak it up and enjoy the moment. I think it was Big Boy's (Ben McEvoy) last game as well so I got to play with him one last time and going into that game I really wanted to appreciate the moment and appreciate the game."

Howe said there has been "a little bit" of interest from other clubs since departing and believes he still has plenty to offer at the highest level, should he land at a second club.

"I'd like to think so (landing at a second team). I think I've got a lot of value to add to an organisation. I'm only 26, I've got a lot of footy ahead of me," Howe said.

"My body feels really good. I've learned so much over the last eight years that if I was to get another crack at it, that I'd be better for it in the long run. So I would love that opportunity if that arose.

"Early days, I think there's a little bit of interest, but not sure how serious that is at the moment.

"Hopefully after trade week that interest potentially ramps up and then hopefully an opportunity arises from there."

Daniel Howe celebrates a goal during Hawthorn's clash with Collingwood in round 21, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Howe's best season came in 2021, playing 20 senior games at an average of 18.7 disposals per game in former coach Alastair Clarkson's last season in charge.

With the club turning their attention to blooding the youth, Howe felt that he didn't fit into their long-term plans from the onset.

"It became pretty clear to me that the club was heading in a different direction," Howe said.

"They were trying to progress their younger players, get games into them and unfortunately, as a 26-year-old, I don't think I fitted into their plans."