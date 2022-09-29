STAR forward Jeremy Cameron and gun midfielder Cameron Guthrie have shared the 'Carji' Greeves Medal at Crown Palladium on Thursday night.

It is only the second time in the history of Geelong Football Club that the best and fairest has been shared, after club greats Gary Ablett jnr and Corey Enright tied following the 2009 premiership.

Days after Geelong smashed Sydney to win a 10th premiership, Cameron and Guthrie both polled 113 votes to win ahead of two-time club champion Mark Blicavs.

After overcoming an injury-interrupted first season at GMHBA Stadium, Cameron produced arguably his most complete season yet, finishing with 65 goals from 24 games – third in the Coleman Medal behind Charlie Curnow and Tom Lynch – to earn a third All-Australian blazer and a second best and fairest after winning the Kevin Sheedy Medal in 2013.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Goalkicking genius Jez's best of season 2022 Check out the best of Cats star Jeremy Cameron ahead of the 2022 Toyota AFL Finals Series

Guthrie is now a two-time 'Carji' Greeves medallist after another ultra-consistent season where he averaged 24.5 disposals, 10 contested possessions and five tackles across 25 appearances.

Blicavs earned All-Australian selection for the first time in 2022 after being overlooked in the past, before finishing narrowly behind Cameron and Guthrie following a season where the 31-year-old perfected the role of Chris Scott's Mr Fix It.

Triple premiership key forward Tom Hawkins finished fourth after kicking 67 goals – the second-highest haul of his 16-season career – from 25 games where he earned All-Australian selection for the fifth time and was named captain.

Cam Guthrie holds the premiership cup after Geelong beat Sydney in the Toyota AFL Grand Final on September 24, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The remarkable rise of Tyson Stengle was recognised with fifth spot – one vote behind Hawkins – after the forward kicked 53 goals from 25 games, including four in Saturday's 81-point win over Sydney – to finish 2022 as an All-Australian and premiership player.

Tom Atkins finished sixth following a career-best season where he starred as a midfielder, claiming the Tom Harley Best Clubman Award too, as the player who demonstrates outstanding care for his teammates.

NAB AFL Rising Star runner-up Sam De Koning was named as best young player after exploding in 2022 to emerge as a star of the future, while outgoing champion midfielder Joel Selwood was named the Carter Family Community Champion, after earning the Jim Stynes Community Leadership Award at the Brownlow Medal.

2022 Carji Greeves Medal

=1. Jeremy Cameron - 113 votes

=1. Cameron Guthrie - 113

3. Mark Blicavs - 104

4. Tom Hawkins - 98

5. Tyson Stengle - 97

6. Tom Atkins - 94

7. Zach Tuohy - 93

8. Brad Close - 79

9. Sam De Koning - 77

10. Tom Stewart - 76

How they vote: After each game, the senior and assistant coaches review and rate each player's performance out of 10. Votes are polled in games where a player's performance has been deemed of a high quality by the coaching group. And unlike previous seasons, all matches are counted towards their final total.