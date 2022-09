Brad Scott at the 2022 Brownlow Medal count. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Damo and Josh unpack Brad Scott's appointment as Bombers coach

- Latest round of B&Fs, including the champs from premier Geelong

- Hawks president Jeff Kennett finally speaks on racism investigation

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.