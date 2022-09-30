Clayton Oliver during Melbourne's game against St Kilda in round eight, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE star Clayton Oliver has created history, joining Demon legends Allan La Fontaine and Jim Stynes as just the third player to win a fourth Keith 'Bluey' Truscott Memorial Trophy as the club's best and fairest.

Oliver stormed home to poll 608 votes, comfortably clear of fellow superstar midfielder Christian Petracca (553) in second and reliable defender Steven May (473) in third to secure another glittering accolade in his magnificent career.

At just 25 years of age, and having sealed his future at Melbourne until at least 2030 courtesy of a mega seven-year contract extension penned earlier this season, the honour puts Oliver in prime position to one day smash the club's best and fairest record.

Oliver, who had already taken home 'Bluey' in 2017, 2019 and 2021, averaged 32.7 disposals, 17.8 contested possessions, 8.7 clearances and 5.5 tackles per game this season to once again salute over a packed field.

His latest best and fairest followed his second successive AFL Coaches Association Champion Player of the Year award, a fourth-place finish in the Brownlow Medal and his third All-Australian selection.

Petracca and May finished some way behind Oliver in second and third respectively, with midfield bull Jack Viney (471 votes) and the recently re-signed Angus Brayshaw (446) rounding out the top-five.

Clayton Oliver celebrates a goal during Melbourne's qualifying final against Sydney on September 2, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"For Clayton to be awarded his fourth club best and fairest at such a young age is an incredible effort and something he should be really proud of," Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin said.

"Clayton has had another consistent season where he has been able to perform his role to an exceptional level, while winning his own footy and driving his teammates to new levels.

"He works incredibly hard on improving his game every week and there is no coincidence that the work he does has reflected Clayton’s outstanding season."

Clayton Oliver and Simon Goodwin before Melbourne's semi-final against Brisbane in 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Viney took home the James McDonald Trophy as the clubs truest player, young midfielder Tom Sparrow was honoured with the Norm Smith Memorial Trophy from his coaches, while Brayshaw claimed the Ron Barassi jnr. Trophy as a nod to his leadership.

Running defender Jake Bowey was the Harold Ball Memorial Trophy winner as the club's best young player, key forward Ben Brown won the Ian Ridley Memorial Trophy as the best club ambassador, while Luke Dunstan was the Troy Broadbridge Memorial Trophy winner as Casey's best VFL player.

2022 Keith 'Bluey' Truscott Memorial Trophy

1. Clayton Oliver - 608 votes

2. Christian Petracca - 553

3. Steven May - 473

4. Jack Viney - 471

5. Angus Brayshaw - 446

6. Max Gawn - 430

7. Bayley Fritsch - 395

8. Kysaiah Pickett - 391

9. Alex Neal-Bullen - 384

10. Ed Langdon - 367

How they vote: A total of 40 votes are on offer for each player per match and are awarded by coach Simon Goodwin and three line coaches.