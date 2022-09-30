Tom Mitchell kicks the ball during Hawthorn's clash against Fremantle in round 13, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN says it has not received a trade request from midfielder Tom Mitchell nor had any approach from Collingwood about the Brownlow medallist joining the Magpies for next season.

The Hawks have, however, confirmed their interest in Gold Coast's Jack Bowes and Fremantle tall Lloyd Meek.

Mitchell has been linked with a move to the Pies, which would be his third club having debuted at Sydney, despite being contracted to the Hawks for 2023.

On Friday, Hawks recruiting boss Mark McKenzie told AFL.com.au's Damian Barrett on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio that the club had not had any communication about a move.

"Tom's a contracted player," McKenzie said. "There's been no trade request or anything like that and that's really where it sits at this point in time.

Tom Mitchell in action in Hawthorn's round 19 clash with North Melbourne at Blundstone Arena on July 23, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"We haven't gone through any hypotheticals from (Collingwood's) end; the facts that we know (are) there hasn't been anything significant come forward or anything from that regard.

"It's more some speculation ... but the facts are he's contracted and there's been no trade request at all."

McKenzie confirmed an AFL.com.au report from earlier this month that they have interest in Fremantle ruckman Meek, who has also been in the sights of West Coast, Greater Western Sydney and Melbourne.

Lloyd Meek in action during a Fremantle training session at Optus Stadium on July 26, 2022. Picture: Tom Fee/Fremantle Football Club

"There's definitely some interest in Lloyd, as happens every year with the ruck merry-go-round," he said.

"He's a contracted player so that sits with Freo. We've got some interest, there might be some discussions over the next week and a half, but he's a contracted player."

The future of Gold Coast's Bowes is also set to be one of the biggest talking points of the Trade Period, with the Suns offering up their pick seven as part of the deal.

McKenzie confirmed the Hawks are looking at Bowes, with North Melbourne, Geelong, Essendon and Brisbane also showing their interest in the 83-gamer.

Jack Bowes in action during Gold Coast's clash with Port Melbourne in VFL round 19, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"From our point of view, that midfield area is important for us to find that right mix and Jack brings a little bit different with the way that he plays," McKenzie said.

"Definitely some interest, positionally, and obviously the right age from our group that's coming through, the age demographic fits as well. We'll explore that avenue and see where that goes."

Hawthorn secured the first move of the player exchange period on Friday, with free agent Karl Amon joining from Port Adelaide.