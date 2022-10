Jason Horne-Francis after North Melbourne's loss to GWS at Marvel Stadium in round 18, 2022. Picture: AFL Media

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- How will North deal with their No.1 pick's trade request?

- Why Jason Horne-Francis has asked for a move back to SA

- Hawks president Jeff Kennett finally speaks on racism probe

- Has Kevin Sheedy outstayed his welcome at Essendon?

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.