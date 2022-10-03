Fremantle players leave the field after the elimination final win over Western Bulldogs on September 3, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE will enter 2023 at a "critical juncture" in its development under coach Justin Longmuir, with chief executive Simon Garlick warning there are countless examples of teams that break a finals drought only to "stagnate or regress".

It comes as club champion Andrew Brayshaw pledged to attack his off-season with a focus on getting his body into career-best shape and preventing rivals from taking a step in front of him.

The Dockers celebrated a season of progression at the Doig Medal on Saturday night, but Garlick said the club remained "dissatisfied" after the 2022 campaign ended in a semi-final loss to Collingwood.

"There's a bit of backslapping and encouragement from within the purple family and the broader football public, which is understandable given the progress that we’ve made," Garlick said.

Justin Longmuir addresses his team during the semi-final clash between Fremantle and Collingwood at the MCG on September 10, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"(But) despite elements of growth and development, we’re dissatisfied.

"There's no contentment, because while we have made progress, we haven't achieved anything yet and there's a mountain of work to do if we're to reach the aspirations and aims that we've set ourselves.

"There are countless examples of teams that make it to play finals after an extended absence and stagnate or regress the next year.

"This is something for us to be aware of as opposed to focused on."

Garlick said the Dockers, who ended a six-year absence from finals in 2022, now had a group of players with uncompromising commitment and a desire to drive standards and do the work required to succeed.

"It's a critical juncture to reach for any club that is serious about contending year in, year out," said Garlick, who has just completed his third season steering the Dockers as chief executive.

"If we're being brutally honest, it's not something we could say about ourselves in recent years.

"With this in mind, we're going to be unapologetically bringing people into our organisation who fit that level of uncompromising commitment and club-first mindset."

Brayshaw, who is seen as a future captain of the Dockers, was a runaway winner in the Doig Medal, 73 votes clear of runner-up Brennan Cox.

The Leigh Matthews Trophy winner as the AFL players' MVP said he would be attacking his off-season with a focus on getting stronger, fitter and more skilful in his sixth season.

"I don't want to remain stagnant. I think that if you think you're going really well, people take a step in front of you," Brayshaw said.

"I'll be working really closely with strength and conditioning to get my body into the best nick it's been in, working as hard as I ever have with my coaches, and trying to bring my teammates along with me.

"Stoppage craft is something that players are always improving on, so if you become satisfied then you'll quickly get found out."

Brayshaw said the 2022 season had taught him how difficult football can be at the elite level after grinding for an entire season only to be left disappointed at the end.

"This year was really long and hard, and finals was an awesome experience, but you realise that the season is just a build-up to that," he said.

"Every day that we train and try to get better is just for September experience. I loved every minute of it, but I just want to keep getting better."