COLLINGWOOD still hasn't given up hope of convincing Ollie Henry to remain at the club, despite the former first-round pick informing the Magpies he wants to head to Geelong.

Henry has had an offer from Collingwood on the table for some time after delaying contract talks until the second half of the season, but is now intent on returning down the highway to play for the club his brother Jack won a premiership for last month.

The 19-year-old has played 25 games across two seasons at the AIA Centre since the Magpies used pick No.17 in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft on the Geelong Falcons product.

Henry didn't play a minute in the senior side after round 17 – he was the unused medi-sub in rounds 18 and 23 – but featured in the 23 on 15 occasions in 2022, kicking 14 goals in a six-game patch that included four against Fremantle at Optus Stadium in round 10.

Collingwood football manger Graham Wright said the club hasn't spoken to Geelong about a trade for Henry yet, but will have a conversation during the trade period.

"Ollie is a young, second-year player from Geelong. His brother plays at Geelong. There is a bit of a pull down the highway, even though it's only an hour or forty minutes up here," Wright said at Marvel Stadium on Monday.

Ollie Henry celebrates a goal for Collingwood against Fremantle in R10, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"We are a bit disappointed, but we understand the reason why.

"We’d really like to retain him; we're going to try and keep him. We'll have a conversation with Geelong and see where that goes."

Two-time All-Australian ruckman Brodie Grundy is set to move to Melbourne between now and next Wednesday’s trade deadline.

While the dual Copeland Trophy winner has five years to run on the mega seven-year deal he signed in January 2020, Wright expects Grundy to join forces with Max Gawn at the Demons.

"We've had conversations with Brodie about potentially moving across to Melbourne. I think we are a fair way down the track with that, so I think that’s fairly likely," he said.

"We've had conversations with him for 12 months, really open and honest. That's a chance to happen.

"I think everyone signs a deal in good faith. From that perspective, it's not up to me say whether that was a mistake. Certainly from our perspective it is best going forward in the medium to long term to do something different."

Brodie Grundy and Max Gawn battle in the ruck in Melbourne's game against Collingwood in round 21, 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

Collingwood is expected to finalise a deal for Greater Western Sydney small forward Bobby Hill today after striking an agreement with the Giants for the West Australian.

The Giants will receive a future second-round pick for the 22-year-old with the clubs set to swap third round selections in this year’s draft – Collingwood will jump up three spots.

Dan McStay could also land at the Magpies by the end of the day, while Billy Frampton is expected to finalise a move from Adelaide in the coming days.

Collingwood has engaged in conversations with Brownlow Medallist Tom Mitchell, but Wright isn’t confident a deal will be done at this stage.

"He is a Hawthorn player and contracted at Hawthorn," he said.

"I heard Mark McKenzie's comments last week. We've had preliminary conversations around that, but not to an extent where we think anything will get done."