FREMANTLE has secured a trade for Gold Coast forward Josh Corbett.

The move was reported by AFL.com.au on Thursday morning and confirmed in the afternoon, with the Dockers parting with a future fourth-round pick to secure Corbett, who will provide the Western Australian club with a mature-bodied 190cm option after 33 appearances across four years with the Suns.

Corbett had nominated Fremantle as his preferred new home earlier this week after flying to Perth to meet with the club last weekend. As revealed by AFL.com.au, he had also generated interest from Essendon and Melbourne.

The Dockers had initially hoped to tie talented youngster Jeremy Sharp into negotiations over Corbett, but the deals will be done independently as talks regarding the young wingman stall.

Gold Coast remains determined to retain the contracted 20-year-old, who is not part of its salary cap reallocation plans. The club's list manager, Craig Cameron, had earlier told AFL.com.au it would take a "compelling" offer to lose Sharp.

The Suns recruited Corbett as a mature-aged state-league player as part of their AFL assistance package in 2018. He impressed at VFL level this season, kicking 25 goals from 12 reserves matches.

"He wasn't able to break into the team at AFL level consistently last season and was looking for greater opportunity, so we were happy to facilitate a trade that worked in the best interests of both parties," Cameron said.

"By acquiring Fremantle's future fourth-round pick, it will also allow us to accumulate valuable draft collateral for next year’s draft."

Corbett, who said he was attracted to the Dockers' young and exciting list, hoped to fit into the team as a link-up forward after signing a two-year deal to join the club.

The 26-year-old travelled to Perth with his fiancé last weekend to meet with coach Justin Longmuir and football manager Peter Bell, while also having dinner with young stars Andrew Brayshaw and Caleb Serong and their partners.

Brayshaw stood out as the player Corbett was looking forward to playing alongside, as well as former Suns teammate Will Brodie, who has flourished since joining the Dockers at the end of last season.

"We've been blown away by the club. They're all-round good people and it's been nice and easy to make it appealing for us to want to travel to the other side of Australia," Corbett said.

"They're the core young group of the football club and their ultimate goal obviously is they want to continue to press for the ultimate success of a premiership.

"I'll always look back and treasure my time at the Suns and wish them nothing but the best. There's certainly no bad blood there and they were really helpful in their ability to help me continue my football journey somewhere else."

The Dockers are hoping Corbett can help fill the hole left by Griffin Logue, who was traded to North Melbourne this week.

"(Josh) was a significant contributor to the Suns in 2021, and while he didn't play much at AFL level this year, he continued to perform well in the VFL," said Fremantle's Head of Player Personnel David Walls.

"From our meetings with him, it's clear he's coming to Fremantle with the desire to work hard and earn his place in the team, and we can see him being a great cultural fit within our group of players who are eager to get the best out of themselves and each other.

"We can see him filling the role left by Griffin Logue, as a hit up forward who will create a contest and bring his fellow forwards into the game."