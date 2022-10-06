OLLIE Henry's manager Tom McConville has opened up on his client's trade request to Geelong, saying the wantaway Collingwood forward feels he can get the best out of himself "in the right environment", with that being closer to home at Kardinia Park.

After playing 25 games in two years at Collingwood, Geelong native Henry requested a trade to the Cattery, hoping to join brother Jack, who was part of the Cats' premiership side in 2022.

Both sides have been in negotiations since the beginning of the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period, with talks according to McConville "moving in the right direction" to send the 20-year-old to the reigning premiers.

McConville shed some light on Henry's decision when speaking to AFL.com.au's Callum Twomey and Riley Beveridge on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio on Thursday, saying his decision came down to choosing the environment he believes he can flourish in – while also being closer to family.

"He's a Geelong boy... he's got super close ties to his family and his tight support network down there," McConville said.

"Obviously, his brother (Jack) playing at Geelong is a big draw for him as well. It's nothing on the Pies. The Pies didn't do anything wrong or anything like that.

"It's more about Ollie getting the most out of himself and in the right environment. He feels that going back to Geelong he will be able to do that.

"They're super close (him and Jack), their family is super tight… you see the Guthrie boys (Cam and Zach) and what they're able to do, the Daicos boys (Nick and Josh) and you see the brotherhood there and that would be good for him.

"He feels the environment, long term, is better to be back home and back in that comfortable environment for him."

Jack Henry celebrates with fans after Geelong won the 2022 Grand Final against Sydney at the MCG on September 24, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Despite talks progressing, McConville said he's unsure what sort of deal is going to be struck between the two sides as the Magpies chase a first-round pick in return.

However, McConville is confident the impending deal will satisfy both parties and remains "hopeful" a trade will come to fruition.

"He was a first-round pick two years ago and he's shown a fair bit," he said.

"Look, we want the best outcome for everyone involved. There's no bad blood or anything like that. It hasn't been left on poor terms. He was at the B&F and that was all fine. He loves all the boys and all that. We are really confident we will get a good outcome for both parties and that's what we're striving to do."

Fellow 2020 Magpies draftee Caleb Poulter remains without a contract for 2023, after falling down the pecking order this season behind fellow wingmen Josh Daicos and Steele Sidebottom.

After an impressive first season which saw him feature 11 times, Poulter only played once in 2022, with his sole appearance coming in the Magpies' heavy loss to the Western Bulldogs in round nine.

Caleb Poulter in action for Collingwood against the Western Bulldogs in round nine, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

McConville said they're still waiting on whether Collingwood will offer the 19-year-old an extension, but admitted he's had "a few conversations" with other sides regarding his services, although nothing concrete, in terms of offers, has emerged.

"It's an interesting position for 'Poults' to be in at the moment," McConville said.

"Obviously, it's not ideal to get to this stage of the year and not have a contract there for you. Collingwood are doing a lot, it seems. Trying to bring a few people in and move a few things.

"So he's in that position where I think he showed a lot in his first year... but has probably found it hard this year behind Sidebottom and Daicos, and a few other top notch wingmen at Collingwood.

"We are just waiting on that one. Our priority is to have him playing league footy next year. Whether that's at the Pies or wherever. He's hellbent on being on a list."