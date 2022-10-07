GREATER Western Sydney's bid to get up to draft pick No.1 has helped take forward a number of possible trade deals including Jason Horne-Francis and Junior Rioli.

The three-club trade option discussed earlier this week involving North Melbourne, Port Adelaide and West Coast has grown to include the Giants and could see other deals and more clubs also folded into it.

The Giants will offer picks No.3 and 12 for North Melbourne's No.1 selection, with discussions centring on North getting the Eagles' pick No.2.

AFL.com.au on Wednesday revealed the potential Giants’ pick jump within the trade talks and its link to the Horne-Francis discussions.

Jason Horne-Francis during North Melbourne's game against Gold Coast in round 23, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Under a proposal, the Eagles would then likely end up with picks No.8 and 12, with No.8 coming from Port Adelaide and 12 via the Giants.

North, for losing Horne-Francis, would scoop up pick No.2 as well as likely Port Adelaide's future first-round pick, with a number of other current and future draft selections also discussed as part of the trade talks.

The Power could then land Horne-Francis and Junior Rioli as part of the deal, with Port Adelaide keen to secure their key targets.

Clubs have also looked with the AFL to see if they can trade future first and second-round selections, as AFL.com.au reported on Friday, to give them greater draft capital to get things done.

The Power are also chasing Geelong key defender Esava Ratugolea.

The Giants have been keen to move up the board given their suite of early selections, with Vic Country key forward Aaron Cadman a strong contender for the choice given the Giants' list as well as his lack of go-home factor.