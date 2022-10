Jason Horne-Francis ahead of North Melbourne's clash with Melbourne in round 10, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Nat and Damo dive into the AFL's coaching production lines

- AFL won't "break its own rules", knocks back Horne-Francis mega-trade

- Wrap of the 2022 NAB AFL Draft Combine

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.