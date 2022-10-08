NO TRADES can be submitted until Monday but clubs have continued to progress discussions on deals on Saturday during the NAB AFL Draft Combine.

Between interviewing prospects for this year's draft pool, list managers and recruiters have been in talks to edge things closer ahead of next Wednesday night's Continental Tyres Trade Period deadline.

Already 13 players have changed clubs during the exchange period and more than 20 are still a chance to make switches in the final days of the trade dealings.

Here's the trade state of play on some of the most significant trades yet to play out.

Jason Horne-Francis

Horne-Francis' bombshell decision to request a trade from North Melbourne to Port Adelaide after just one season set in motion the biggest round of talks between clubs. He is now in the middle of a proposed multi-club mega trade that has picks and players flying everywhere, including Horne-Francis joining Port Adelaide and the Power having to give up its pick No.8, future first-round selection and more. Under the arrangement West Coast would receive picks No.8 and 12, the Giants move up from No.3 and 12 to take North Melbourne's No.1 pick and the Roos grab pick No.3 as well as a future-first selection and likely a bounty of other selections. It still has a bit to go but it is growing in likelihood.

Luke Jackson

The Dockers have offered pick No.13 and a future first-round selection for Jackson and the Demons have wanted to get inside the top-seven of the draft as well as the early pick for next year. Fremantle's stronger suite of draft selections, including two future second-round selections and two future third-round selections, gives the Dockers a bigger hand to play with to get the trade over the line with some possible later sliding of selections an option. Jackson has always been favoured to get to Fremantle, with West Coast not in the picture at this stage.

Luke Jackson in action during the semi-final between Melbourne and Brisbane on September 9, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Brodie Grundy

Collingwood has targeted a top-25 pick for Grundy, with Melbourne swapping its way into pick No.27. The Pies appear likely to wait and see if the Demons get any more selections in for Luke Jackson's expected trade to Fremantle, but the Demons' pick No.27 is on the table. Grundy has five years to go on his contract at Collingwood, with the Magpies to pay a portion of his remaining years as he combines with Max Gawn at Melbourne.

Collingwood's Brodie Grundy against Essendon at the MCG on Anzac Day in April 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Jack Bowes

After taking some time to make his decision, Bowes nominated Geelong ahead of Essendon and Hawthorn as his preferred new club. The Cats will take the remaining two years of the Gold Coast midfielder's backended contract, with a four-year deal likely at GMHBA Stadium. Cats and Suns officials met with the AFL on Friday to discuss details of the deal, including the salary dump elements, with a trade in-principle agreed upon. It looks more likely to see a future third-round selection head to the Suns in exchange for Bowes and pick No.7.

Josh Dunkley

This one appears set to go down to the wire. The Bulldogs are chasing two first-round picks for their best and fairest winner and quickly knocked back the Lions' offer of pick No.15 and a future first-round selection in exchange for Dunkley, picks 30, 39 and a future third-round selection. The Lions then went and moved back down the order through a pick swap, but also loaded up on selections on Friday that gives them a stronger hand to play with. The deadlock remains, with the Bulldogs open to letting Dunkley go to the pre-season draft if a deal isn't reached.

Josh Dunkley celebrates a goal during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Fremantle in round 21, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Junior Rioli

Rioli has also been tied up in the multi-club deal involving Port Adelaide, West Coast, North Melbourne, Greater Western Sydney and others. The Eagles forward has requested a trade to the Power and, if all parties agree, looks likely to be a part of the big swap and land at the Power. An early trade week three-club proposal started the ball rolling for Rioli to be joined with the Jason Horne-Francis deal, with a smattering of picks proposed to head back to the Eagles under the arrangement if they trade out the goalkicker as well as pick No.2.

Jacob Hopper

Richmond has struggled to find middle ground, having been told its offer of pick No.31 and a future first-round selection will not be enough to satisfy GWS for the contracted Hopper. The Giants have met with Tigers ruckman Ivan Soldo, putting him through a medical in Sydney, which could aid the deal if the 204cm big man is included in the package. Richmond has already used its two top-20 selections for this year, picks No.12 and 19, in a deal for Tim Taranto.

Jacob Hopper in GWS's match against Gold Coast in round 17, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Ollie Henry

Geelong is expected to put forward pick No.25, received in a lopsided trade with Brisbane on Friday, to land the uncontracted Henry. It comes after an initial offer of pick No.38 was instantly rejected by Collingwood officials, who have tabled the young forward a deal to remain at the club while other mooted deals haven't been agreed upon. The Pies had been keen to land a first-round selection for Henry, though the Cats have already used pick No.18 to secure Tanner Bruhn and traded their future second-round selection in the aforementioned swap with the Lions. It means they won't be able to trade a future first-round selection, unless granted a special exemption by the AFL.

Collingwood's Ollie Henry celebrates a goal against St Kilda in R1, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Izak Rankine

The framework of a deal taking Rankine to Adelaide has been settled, though negotiations have been held up by Gold Coast's dealings elsewhere. The Crows will part with pick No.5 and a future third-round selection to secure the exciting goalkicker, while the two clubs will also swap some later picks between this year and next year's drafts. Rankine has long been destined for a return home and will take up a lucrative long-term offer to sign with the Crows.

Izak Rankine celebrates a Gold Coast goal against West Coast in R21, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Rory Lobb

Fremantle has said that its contracted tall forward isn't going to be traded to the Western Bulldogs with a year to run on his deal. This one has links to the Luke Jackson and Josh Dunkley trades given the Dockers wouldn't consider anything with Jackson not completed and Dunkley's trade potentially giving the Bulldogs a greater chance to offer something that gets Fremantle interested. The Dogs have put forward a second-round pick – either this year or next – for Lobb.

Rory Lobb (left) and Aaron Naughton contest for a mark during the elimination final on September 3, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Tom Mitchell

A play to get Mitchell to Collingwood is likely to be thrashed out later in the window, given the club's business elsewhere. The prolific Hawthorn ball-winner is keen to continue his career at a third club having been pushed out of Sam Mitchell's midfield group this year, despite having one season to run on his contract with the Hawks. Don't expect the Pies to cough up much to secure a deal. Currently, they have picks No.16, 41, 50 and 51.

Tom Mitchell in action in Hawthorn's round 19 clash with North Melbourne at Blundstone Arena on July 23, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Brayden Fiorini

Collingwood is keen on Fiorini and taking the remaining season of his back-ended contract for little cost. Held to just 29 games over the last three years with Gold Coast, the midfielder is looking for more opportunities and could find them under Craig McRae. The player's manager, Dave Trotter, said last week that it was likely a deal for Fiorini could go late in the window. But expect the two clubs to swap later picks to strike a trade for the 25-year-old.

Jack Gunston

The three-time premiership Hawk will now head to Brisbane through a trade instead of free agency as the Lions didn't want to dilute their free agency compensation pick they received for losing Dan McStay to Collingwood. A Gunston deal is expected to be sorted through the swap of a third-round selection from Brisbane to Hawthorn but has been tied up in other deals.

Hawthorn's Jack Gunston celebrates a goal in round 21 against Gold Coast. Picture: Getty Images

Billy Frampton

Collingwood has long been focused on nabbing the uncontracted Frampton from Adelaide to provide key-position depth in its backline. However, talks have stalled somewhat on an asking price. The Crows are keen on future selections settling the score for the 200cm defender, but the Pies have so far only offered picks No.50 and 51. If the Pies can find a club willing to take those selections in exchange for a future pick, expect a deal to be accepted quickly.

Billy Frampton in action during the round six clash between Adelaide and Western Bulldogs on April 23, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Jeremy Sharp

Gold Coast is determined to retain Sharp, who is under contract for next season but wants to explore an opportunity with Fremantle. The Dockers had initially hoped to tie the young wingman into negotiations around Josh Corbett, but were unable to strike a deal and instead chose to complete the trades independently. Expect the Suns to demand at least a second-round selection, should they ultimately part with the 20-year-old.

Toby Bedford

GWS has put forward pick No.44 to secure Bedford, who has requested a trade to the New South Wales club where he hopes to earn more senior opportunities. However, Melbourne is determined to secure more in a deal for a player who graduated from its Next Generation Academy. The problem? The Giants don't have anything else, aside from their suite of five picks inside the top-20 of the draft. Could a future pick get this sorted? Expect negotiations to drag out a little longer, with both clubs locked in significant deals elsewhere.