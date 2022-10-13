THERE was once a time when playing at three clubs was a relative rarity – not any more.

The late trades of Tom Mitchell to Collingwood, Jaeger O'Meara to Fremantle and Rory Lobb to the Western Bulldogs capped a Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period in which eight players were moved to a third club.

Eight!

O'Meara's addition to the three-club club came as the biggest surprise, only put on the radar in the final 48 hours of the trade period as Hawthorn go into full rebuild mode.

Jaeger O'Meara in action during Hawthorn's clash against West Coast in round 18, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

It continues a rollercoaster career for the 28-year-old midfielder, who won the NAB AFL Rising Star award in his first season at Gold Coast in 2013 and then moved to the Hawks three years later after persistent knee injuries.

Mitchell's path has been eerily similar.

The son of former Sydney great Barry, he played four years at the Swans before moving to Hawthorn with O'Meara, winning a Brownlow Medal in 2018 and now starting again with the Magpies.

Get excited, Bulldogs: Watch the best highlights of Rory Lobb

The 29-year-old joins the Western Bulldogs after 140 games with Fremantle and GWS

Lobb got to the Bulldogs and will now play at not only his third club, but his third state following 74 games with Greater Western Sydney and 66 with the Dockers.

Likewise triple-premiership Hawk Jack Gunston will play in his third state after starting with Adelaide and now getting to Brisbane, while former No.2 draft pick Josh Schache also reached a third club in Melbourne after playing for the Lions and Bulldogs.

Western Bulldog Josh Schache celebrates a goal against Essendon in the 2021 elimination final. Picture: AFL Photos

After a terrific 2022 with Fremantle, wingman Blake Acres was the first trade of the period, signing up for Carlton after starting his career at St Kilda.

Inside midfielder Will Setterfield (GWS, Carlton and now Essendon) and key position player Billy Frampton (Port Adelaide, Adelaide and now Collingwood) also joined the list.

Will Setterfield handballs during Carlton's clash against Brisbane in round 21, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Sydney ruckman Tom Hickey continues to stand above the present-day pack though, soldiering on into a 13th season with his fourth club after previously playing for Gold Coast, St Kilda and West Coast.

Four men are no longer part of the three-club club, with Mitch Brown, Shaun Higgins, Paddy Ryder and Josh Caddy all hanging up the boots during 2022. 

The lists below include current players only.

The three-club club

Player

First club

Second club

Current club

Blake Acres**

St Kilda

Fremantle

Carlton

James Aish

Brisbane

Collingwood

Fremantle

Josh Bruce

GWS

St Kilda

Western Bulldogs

Tom Campbell

Western Bulldogs

North Melbourne

St Kilda

Billy Frampton**

Port Adelaide

Adelaide

Collingwood

Sam Frost

GWS

Melbourne

Hawthorn

Hugh Greenwood

Adelaide

Gold Coast

North Melbourne

Jack Gunston**

Adelaide

Hawthorn

Brisbane

Bradley Hill

Hawthorn

Fremantle

St Kilda

Jesse Hogan

Melbourne

Fremantle

GWS

Rory Lobb**

GWS

Fremantle

Western Bulldogs

Jarryd Lyons

Adelaide

Gold Coast

Brisbane

Stefan Martin

Melbourne

Brisbane

Western Bulldogs

Tom Mitchell**

Sydney

Hawthorn

Collingwood

Jaeger O'Meara**

Gold Coast

Hawthorn

Fremantle

Andrew Phillips

GWS

Carlton

Essendon

Jared Polec

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

North Melbourne

Braydon Preuss

North Melbourne

Melbourne

GWS

Adam Saad

Gold Coast

Essendon

Carlton

Josh Schache**

Brisbane

Western Bulldogs

Melbourne

Will Setterfield**

GWS

Carlton

Essendon

Tyson Stengle

Richmond

Adelaide

Geelong

Adam Treloar

GWS

Collingwood

Western Bulldogs

Josh Walker

Geelong

Brisbane

North Melbourne


The four-club club

Tom Hickey

Gold Coast

St Kilda

West Coast

Sydney

Listed but didn't play for original club

Jon Ceglar

Collingwood*

Hawthorn

Geelong

Joel Hamling

Geelong*

Western Bulldogs

Fremantle

Alex Keath

Gold Coast*

Adelaide

Western Bulldogs

Sam Menegola

Hawthorn*

Fremantle*

Geelong

 

* Didn't play a game for this club
** Players who moved clubs in this year's Trade Period and free agency windows