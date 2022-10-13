Tom Mitchell in action during Hawthorn's clash with the Western Bulldogs in round 23, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE was once a time when playing at three clubs was a relative rarity – not any more.

The late trades of Tom Mitchell to Collingwood, Jaeger O'Meara to Fremantle and Rory Lobb to the Western Bulldogs capped a Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period in which eight players were moved to a third club.

Eight!

O'Meara's addition to the three-club club came as the biggest surprise, only put on the radar in the final 48 hours of the trade period as Hawthorn go into full rebuild mode.

Jaeger O'Meara in action during Hawthorn's clash against West Coast in round 18, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

It continues a rollercoaster career for the 28-year-old midfielder, who won the NAB AFL Rising Star award in his first season at Gold Coast in 2013 and then moved to the Hawks three years later after persistent knee injuries.

THAT'S A WRAP Who's in, who's out after the 2022 Trade Period

Mitchell's path has been eerily similar.

The son of former Sydney great Barry, he played four years at the Swans before moving to Hawthorn with O'Meara, winning a Brownlow Medal in 2018 and now starting again with the Magpies.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Get excited, Bulldogs: Watch the best highlights of Rory Lobb The 29-year-old joins the Western Bulldogs after 140 games with Fremantle and GWS

Lobb got to the Bulldogs and will now play at not only his third club, but his third state following 74 games with Greater Western Sydney and 66 with the Dockers.

Likewise triple-premiership Hawk Jack Gunston will play in his third state after starting with Adelaide and now getting to Brisbane, while former No.2 draft pick Josh Schache also reached a third club in Melbourne after playing for the Lions and Bulldogs.

Western Bulldog Josh Schache celebrates a goal against Essendon in the 2021 elimination final. Picture: AFL Photos

After a terrific 2022 with Fremantle, wingman Blake Acres was the first trade of the period, signing up for Carlton after starting his career at St Kilda.

TRADE TRACKER Every pick swap and free agency move

Inside midfielder Will Setterfield (GWS, Carlton and now Essendon) and key position player Billy Frampton (Port Adelaide, Adelaide and now Collingwood) also joined the list.

Will Setterfield handballs during Carlton's clash against Brisbane in round 21, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Sydney ruckman Tom Hickey continues to stand above the present-day pack though, soldiering on into a 13th season with his fourth club after previously playing for Gold Coast, St Kilda and West Coast.

INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER Check out your club's picks

Four men are no longer part of the three-club club, with Mitch Brown, Shaun Higgins, Paddy Ryder and Josh Caddy all hanging up the boots during 2022.

The lists below include current players only.

The three-club club

Player First club Second club Current club Blake Acres** St Kilda Fremantle Carlton James Aish Brisbane Collingwood Fremantle Josh Bruce GWS St Kilda Western Bulldogs Tom Campbell Western Bulldogs North Melbourne St Kilda Billy Frampton** Port Adelaide Adelaide Collingwood Sam Frost GWS Melbourne Hawthorn Hugh Greenwood Adelaide Gold Coast North Melbourne Jack Gunston** Adelaide Hawthorn Brisbane Bradley Hill Hawthorn Fremantle St Kilda Jesse Hogan Melbourne Fremantle GWS Rory Lobb** GWS Fremantle Western Bulldogs Jarryd Lyons Adelaide Gold Coast Brisbane Stefan Martin Melbourne Brisbane Western Bulldogs Tom Mitchell** Sydney Hawthorn Collingwood Jaeger O'Meara** Gold Coast Hawthorn Fremantle Andrew Phillips GWS Carlton Essendon Jared Polec Brisbane Port Adelaide North Melbourne Braydon Preuss North Melbourne Melbourne GWS Adam Saad Gold Coast Essendon Carlton Josh Schache** Brisbane Western Bulldogs Melbourne Will Setterfield** GWS Carlton Essendon Tyson Stengle Richmond Adelaide Geelong Adam Treloar GWS Collingwood Western Bulldogs Josh Walker Geelong Brisbane North Melbourne



The four-club club

Tom Hickey Gold Coast St Kilda West Coast Sydney

Listed but didn't play for original club

Jon Ceglar Collingwood* Hawthorn Geelong Joel Hamling Geelong* Western Bulldogs Fremantle Alex Keath Gold Coast* Adelaide Western Bulldogs Sam Menegola Hawthorn* Fremantle* Geelong

* Didn't play a game for this club

** Players who moved clubs in this year's Trade Period and free agency windows

