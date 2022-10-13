Josh Dunkley in action during the Western Bulldogs' clash with Fremantle in round 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

NEW BRISBANE midfielder Josh Dunkley says a call from Brownlow medallist Lachie Neale calmed his nerves late in the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period as he waited for a deal from the Western Bulldogs to be complete.

Dunkley's proposed move was predicted to be one of the toughest of the period and it did not disappoint, going down to the final 15 minutes before the two clubs completed it.

Speaking on Thursday afternoon for the first time in Lions colours, Dunkley said Neale – who was traded from Fremantle to Brisbane four years ago – was a calming voice.

"Lachie rang me a couple of days before the Trade Period was over and reassured me that his deal was pretty similar, and the way it all transpired for him, so to give me that confidence was pretty special from someone that had been through it all before and someone of his calibre that's now my teammate," Dunkley said.

THAT'S A WRAP Who's in, who's out after the 2022 Trade Period

"A special moment for me."

The 25-year-old admitted he was nervous as the clock ticked on deadline night, but said his father Andrew, who played 217 games for Sydney, was even more nervous.

Dunkley said he understood why the negotiations took so long and that it was frustrating for all parties, including his manager Liam Pickering.

Get excited, Lions: Watch the best highlights of Josh Dunkley The 25-year-old midfielder joins Brisbane after 116 games with the Western Bulldogs

"He was obviously a little bit frustrated, and I think everyone was frustrated, both sides, in the end, but it is what happens in trade period.

TRADE TRACKER Every pick swap and free agency move

"Both clubs have got to try and get a win out of the situation and that was always going to happen. At the end of the day the deal's done, we're both happy camps.

"I'm very excited."

Dunkley trade 'dragged on longer than it should have' Josh Dunkley's manager Liam Pickering didn't hold back in his assessment of the deal which eventually saw the former Bulldogs midfield star make his way to the Lions

Fresh off a best-and-fairest season for the Bulldogs, Dunkley said his move north was partly lifestyle and partly football.

His sister Lara plays netball for the Queensland Firebirds and his partner Tippah is also from Queensland.

"The Lions as a football club I've admired from afar and the list they've built and the exciting group they've got I think is bound for success," he said.

"So, to be a part of that and potentially a driving factor in some success would be pretty special."