ST KILDA would not detail the traits it is seeking in its next coach when fronting the media on Friday, but new chief executive Simon Lethlean insisted the club is clear on what it is after and would act decisively in the coming weeks.

"We know what we want to get, we know the characteristics we're after and we're going to go to the market to find it," Lethlean said.

The big question now is who can the Saints attract to the position, having sacked Brett Ratten less than 100 days after re-signing him on a two-year deal, and missing out on several top candidates already?

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard WATCH: Saints explain Ratten sacking St Kilda president Andrew Bassat and CEO Simon Lethlean front the media after sacking coach Brett Ratten

There are now fewer options in the experienced section of the market after Brad Scott (Essendon) and Alastair Clarkson (North Melbourne) were appointed during the off-season.

RATTEN SACKED Mid-year contract a mistake, no coach lined up

The Saints have also missed out on former assistant Adam Kingsley, who spent almost a decade at the club and was highly rated before rounding out his apprenticeship at Richmond and winning the Greater Western Sydney position.

Grand Final coach Ross Lyon, who explored the Essendon vacancy but decided not to put himself through the Bombers' process, is left as the wildcard candidate after three seasons out of coaching.

The Saints on Friday said they had not spoken to the club's former coach, who led the team to Grand Finals in 2009 and 2010 during a five-year stint in the job between 2007 and 2011.

Former Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley has ruled out a return to coaching in 2023, but there remain other strong candidates in the assistant coaching ranks.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Saints' brutal Ratten call analysed, what comes next Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards with all the fallout following St Kilda's bombshell sacking of coach Brett Ratten

While their late decision has left the Saints without a full suite of candidates to choose from, there is a precedent for the club to look to, after the Western Bulldogs appointed Luke Beveridge in mid-November in 2014.

TWOMEY Why sacked Ratten is right to feel let down by Saints

The Bulldogs made the finals the following season and won a drought-breaking premiership in Beveridge's second season at the helm.

Who will be St Kilda's next coach?

Senior experience

Ross Lyon

Plenty has changed at St Kilda in the 11 years since Lyon departed, and reading between the lines on Friday he could be the coach with the characteristics the Saints are after. The Grand Final coach came close to securing the Carlton position last year before pulling out, and briefly explored Essendon's vacancy this year. The changes at St Kilda since Lyon's exit include a new president, chief executive and football manager. He has spent three years out of coaching, working in real estate and as a media analyst.

Ross Lyon speaks to the Saints players during the 2010 Grand Final against Collingwood. Picture: AFL Photos

Don Pyke

The former Adelaide coach spoke to the Bombers but decided against pursuing the role last month, remaining with Sydney where he has had a significant impact as an assistant coach with the Swans. Has not explicitly ruled out a return to senior coaching and is a proven commodity after taking the Crows to a Grand Final in 2017 and finishing with a 60.8 per cent winning record from four seasons.

Don Pyke (right) chats with Charlie Gardiner during Sydney's clash with Fremantle in round 18, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Leon Cameron

The former Greater Western Sydney coach departed during the 2022 season and has since joined Sydney as the coaching director of its Academy. The 50-year-old told the Bombers the timing was wrong for him to return to senior coaching, and he was choosing to remain in Sydney with his family. Led the Giants to finals in five of his last seven seasons in charge, including the 2019 Grand Final, and finished with a 53.4 per cent winning record.

Leon Cameron speaks with his Giants players during round seven, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Next in line

Adem Yze

The logical coach in waiting after running second for the Greater Western Sydney vacancy and running deep into Essendon's process. Success has followed the Melbourne midfield coach, who was part of Hawthorn's successful era in a variety of positions including development, backline and strategy before joining the Demons ahead of the 2021 premiership season. Interviewed for the Adelaide position in 2019 and has ticked all the boxes to take the next step, completing the AFL's Level Four course.

Stand-in Melbourne coach Adem Yze speaks to the players during the match against Hawthorn at Melbourne Cricket Ground on April 30, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Ashley Hansen

Among the best prepared assistant coaches available, Hansen was targeted by Greater Western Sydney but chose to remain in Melbourne for family reasons. Contributed to the Western Bulldogs' success for nine seasons before joining Carlton as Michael Voss' right hand man and forward line coach for 2022. Has held development, VFL and a variety of assistant roles during his apprenticeship and aspires to a senior position. Noted for his ability to get the best out of players, he is a premiership coach at VFL level.

Ashley Hansen during Carlton's clash with the Western Bulldogs in round two, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Jaymie Graham

Part of West Coast's coaching panel in the 2018 premiership winning season, Graham has furthered his experience at Fremantle this year and indicated previously that he would like to spend at least another season with the Dockers as an assistant before again pursuing senior opportunities. The 39-year-old was among the final candidates considered by Collingwood for the position won by Craig McRae. Filled in for Justin Longmuir in rounds three and four this season and led the Dockers to wins against West Coast and Greater Western Sydney. Had a short stint as a development coach with the Saints after his playing career ended.

Jaymie Graham addresses the Fremantle players during round three, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Scott Burns

Has been a valued assistant everywhere he has been, starting with West Coast where he developed a successful midfield, before joining Collingwood, Hawthorn and now Adelaide. Another assistant who builds strong relationships with players and enjoys the challenge of working with a young group, he is an asset to club's tactically and underlined his senior aspirations by completing the AFL's Level Four program.

Adelaide assistant coach Scott Burns talks to his players against the Western Bulldogs in round 20, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Daniel Giansiracusa

Just re-signed with Essendon as an assistant coach until the end of 2025 but has senior coaching ambitions. Has interviewed for the North Melbourne position previously as well as the Carlton job won by Michael Voss, and is building a strong reputation as an assistant. Was the AFL Coaches Association assistant coach of the year in 2020 while with the Western Bulldogs and has spent the past two seasons with Essendon.

Daniel Giansiracusa after joining the Bombers in 2020. Picture: essendonfc.com.au

Robert Harvey

A St Kilda legend with extensive experience as an assistant coach, Harvey spent 10 seasons with Collingwood and was the Magpies' caretaker following Nathan Buckley's exit. A strong relationship builder, Harvey joined Hawthorn at the end of 2021, adding a wealth of experience and tactical nous to Sam Mitchell's panel and taking charge of the midfield.