NORTH Melbourne is suffering collateral damage from the historic allegations of mistreatment of First Nations players levelled at new coach Alastair Clarkson, president Sonja Hood says.

Clarkson has delayed starting work at North Melbourne as scheduled on November 1 as an independent panel investigates historic racism claims at his former club, Hawthorn.

In a letter to Kangaroos members on Friday, Hood says the club is "taking an active role" in talks with the AFL about Clarkson's start date.

"Although we can't comment on the allegations or the AFL's process, it's important to note that the way events have unfolded over the past fortnight has created damage for our club and our people – our players (Indigenous and non-Indigenous), our staff, our members, and of course Alastair himself," Hood wrote.

Alastair Clarkson poses on his appointment as North Melbourne coach on August 19, 2022.

"Regardless of our next course of action, the club's number one priority is to look after our people and we will continue to do that.

"The board is immensely grateful to our player leaders and the club's executive team for the leadership role they have all played over a very difficult period for our club.

"We didn't create this problem but it's now ours to deal with and the unity and care in our response is a testament to our people."

North appointed Clarkson on a five-year deal in August before historic claims were surfaced via a report by the ABC last month, with Hawthorn's then-football manager Chris Fagan also named.

Alastair Clarkson and Chris Fagan ahead of Hawthorn's clash with Brisbane in round 22, 2015. Picture: AFL Photos

Clarkson and Fagan, who has taken leave from his role as Brisbane coach, deny any wrongdoing.

The AFL has appointed a four-person independent panel to investigate the claims, which surfaced when Hawthorn reviewed its treatment of Indigenous players.

An investigation outcome is expected in December.