Martin Frederick in action during Port Adelaide's clash against Sydney in round 14, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

PORT Adelaide has axed speedster Martin Frederick, while Dylan Williams has also been delisted but is set to return to the club via the NAB AFL Rookie Draft.

Frederick, the twin brother of Fremantle's Michael, was delisted after 14 games for the Power.

Taken as a Category B rookie in 2018, the 22-year-old featured six times this year.

Williams, 21, was also delisted, but Port has said it will reselect him as a rookie.

The forward, selected with pick No.23 in the 2019 NAB AFL Draft, has played just one AFL game, making his debut against Sydney in round 15 last year.

The Power have also re-signed Trent Dumont and Jed McEntee for next year.

"Marty is a much-loved player at our club who came through our Next Generation Academy program," Port list manager Jason Cripps said.

"Unfortunately, we have reached the time of the year where we have to make tough decisions regarding the future of our list.

"After four years on our list, Marty was unable to establish himself as a consistent performer within our AFL team and we have had to make the difficult decision not to offer him a contract moving forward.

"We wish Marty all the best for the future and he will always be welcome here at Port Adelaide."

We sadly farewell Marty Frederick after four years at Alberton, with the forward informed he would not be offered a contract in 2023.



Cripps added: "Trent, Jed and Dylan are all at different stages of their careers but we are equally pleased to have them continue for at least another year.

"Jed has attributes that we value and we were impressed with his finish to this season at AFL level as a small pressure forward.

"Trent has played more than 100 AFL games providing experience and leadership for our younger emerging players and continues to play a role as a hard-running midfielder.

"And whilst we will delist Dylan from our primary list we have committed to recruiting him via the National Rookie Draft in November."

The Power hold picks No.33 and 60 in next month's NAB AFL Draft.

Jason Horne-Francis and Junior Rioli joined the club from North Melbourne and West Coast respectively during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.