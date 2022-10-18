Tom Mitchell runs with the ball during Hawthorn's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 16, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

ALTHOUGH he wasn't the biggest name of last season's trade period, Will Brodie was the most relevant name for Toyota AFL Fantasy coaches as the opportunity at the Dockers saw his output go through the roof.

This year it could be some of the biggest names in the game who are the most relevant.

New Pie Tom Mitchell holds the record for most Fantasy points scored in a season. In 2018, his Brownlow Medal winning year, the former Hawk broke his own record from the season prior by scoring 2,842 points from his 22 games. This also saw him inducted into the Fantasy pigsty as an official 'Pig'.

Mitchell offers plenty of upside at his new club as he was pushed out of the midfield. His centre bounce attendances decreased as did his Fantasy output. The Traders are keen for a bounce-back season.

Josh Dunkley and Tim Taranto, if they hold FWD status, will be popular players in both Fantasy Classic and Draft as their role at their new clubs look to have more stability.

Josh Dunkley handballs during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 22, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

While Roy, Calvin and Warnie look for upside in players, they are worried about what happens to the 'set-and-forget' combination of Brodie Grundy and Max Gawn now that they are playing alongside each other.

The new Dees pairing could see a new No.1 Fantasy ruck take the mantle as for the last seven years, it has been Grundy or Gawn in top spot.

After a couple of months enjoying the off-season, The Traders are back for a special episode of their podcast. Every trade is analysed from a Fantasy perspective and they give their early takes on some of the questions coaches have a couple of months out from the launch of the game for 2023.

In this week’s episode…

2:00 - Could we have five on the bench with no medi-sub?

4:15 - The salary cap is set to increase 5%.

8:00 - With FWD status, Tim Taranto would be a must-have in Classic.

13:50 - Watch Darcy Tucker over the pre-season as he has 20+ points upside.

16:45 - Where does Tanner Bruhn fit in at the Cats?

20:15 - "I'm a fan ... a first round draft pick" - Roy is keen on Will Setterfield's scoring ability.

22:55 - How much upside is there for Jason Horne-Francis?

25:20 - What does 2023 hold for Brodie Grundy?

29:30 - Is Darcy Cameron an option now?

33:15 - As he only averaged 66 last season, Jacob Hopper will be a Draft sleeper.

38:10 - Josh Dunkley is likely to hold FWD status and will be a full-time midfielder at the Lions.

43:40 - Tom Mitchell is the most relevant Fantasy move of the trade period.

48:10 - Does the Bulldogs' recruitment of Rory Lobb affect Tim English?

50:20 - Is Lloyd Meek now Hawthorn's No. 1 ruck?

54:00 - Rucks are set to be an issue in 2023. Who does Roy name as his top two?

56:30 - "He's the one" - Which Dog benefits from Dunkley leaving?

59:45 - Can James Worpel be relevant again?

1:01:45 - Jayden Short will benefit from the Tigers' inclusions as he'll move back to defence.

