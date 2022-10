Ross Lyon during St Kilda's clash with Port Adelaide in round five, 2010. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- 'No coincidence' that Saints and Bombers changed CEOs, then coaches

- Has Lyon been out of the AFL system too long?

- Josh ranks his top five recruits of the trade and free agency periods

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.