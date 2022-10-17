Jack Bytel in action during the R23 clash between St Kilda and Fremantle at Blundstone Arena on August 22, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

YOUNG midfielder Jack Bytel has put pen to paper on a new one-year deal at St Kilda, having attracted interest during the recent Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

Bytel had been eyed by multiple rival clubs as inside midfield support during the player movement window that closed last Wednesday night, but has an extension at RSEA Park as reported by AFL.com.au earlier on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old has managed 16 games across four seasons with the Saints, but didn't feature at senior level throughout the side's 2022 campaign. He instead played 12 games in the VFL with Sandringham, averaging 24.8 disposals and 5.9 tackles.

Bytel has endured an injury-plagued start to his time with St Kilda, having also suffered troublesome back injuries during his final junior season. He was claimed with pick No.41 in the 2018 NAB AFL Draft.

Bytel is the last player to sign on the Saints' list, with the club delisting former pre-season Supplemental Selection Period signing Jarrod Lienert.

Jarrod Lienert in action during the R23 clash between St Kilda and Sydney at Marvel Stadium on August 21, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The mature-aged key defender enjoyed an impressive 11-game season, having only been signed in March, but won't be offered a new contract for the 2023 campaign.

"It's never easy when making these decisions," list manager James Gallagher said.

"We brought Jarrod in following Nick Coffield’s ACL injury in February this year, and off a very limited pre-season he performed above our expectations.

"Jarrod was a great teammate throughout the season and embraced his second opportunity at senior level, never taking any of it for granted."

St Kilda targeted key defensive depth during the most recent trade period and signed former Western Bulldogs premiership player Zaine Cordy to a three-year deal as an unrestricted free agent.

The Saints are currently the only side without a coach ahead of the 2023 season, having parted ways with the contracted Brett Ratten last week.