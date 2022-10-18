Alec Waterman marks the ball during Essendon's clash against Adelaide in round four, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

ESSENDON has axed another three players, with Brayden Ham and Alec Waterman among them.

Ham, 23, played 45 games for the Bombers after being drafted with pick No.72 in the 2018 NAB AFL Draft.

The midfielder/forward featured 11 times this year, but has not been offered a contract for 2023.

Waterman and Cody Brand have also been delisted.

Brand leaves the club having not made an AFL appearance, while Waterman kicked 27 goals in 22 games across two years after joining via the 2021 Pre-Season Supplemental Selection Period (SSP).

"We thank Cody, Brayden and Alec for their contribution to the club over their careers," Essendon's general manager of list and recruiting Adrian Dodoro said.

Essendon's Brayden Ham is tackled by Adelaide's Harry Schoenberg in R4, 2022. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

"These decisions are never easy but we commend the three players on their maturity and professionalism.

"We wish them all the best for their future endeavours."

Essendon cut Tom Hird, Tom Cutler and Garrett McDonagh in August, while Michael Hurley, Devon Smith and Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti have retired, although the latter is considering a comeback.

Aaron Francis left for Sydney during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period, while Sam Weideman and Will Setterfield joined from Melbourne and Carlton respectively.

The Bombers appointed Brad Scott as their new coach last month, following the sacking of Ben Rutten at season's end.

Essendon finished 15th in 2022 with a 7-15 win-loss record.

It holds picks No.4, 22, 54, 62, 68 and 72 in next month's NAB AFL Draft.