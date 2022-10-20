MELBOURNE will be hoping for two outcomes next season.

Yes, Simon Goodwin's side will have its full focus firmly set on returning to premiership contention. But, as the only club with four picks inside the opening two rounds of the 2023 NAB AFL Draft, it will also be barracking for a Fremantle regression.

The Demons received future first- and second-round selections from the Dockers as part of a trade that saw Luke Jackson return to Western Australia, while retaining their own selections inside the opening two rounds of next year's draft.

It makes Melbourne the only side currently slated to head into next season stocked with four picks inside the first two rounds. Based on a 2022 ladder, they would fall at picks No.13, 14, 31 and 32. However, they could improve if the Dockers go backwards in 2023.

Clayton Oliver tries to control the ball during Melbourne's clash with Fremantle in round 20, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Four clubs gave up future first-round selections during the most recent Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period, and – like the Demons – will also be hoping for both their own improvement and for an opposition side to stall.

Melbourne has Fremantle's 2023 first-round pick (thanks to a Jackson trade), Greater Western Sydney has Richmond's (Jacob Hopper), North Melbourne has Port Adelaide's (Jason Horne-Francis), and the Western Bulldogs have Brisbane's (Josh Dunkley).

Eight more sides currently have future second-round picks attached to rival clubs with Gold Coast, Hawthorn, Melbourne and West Coast among the sides to be bolstered by an additional second-round selection without losing their own.

Clubs can, of course, continue to trade future selections right up until draft night – and then on the night itself – courtesy of pick-swap deals. Therefore, the fun of finding out which clubs to barrack against in 2023 is not over yet.

Last season, only one club parted with a future first-round pick throughout the entirety of the trade and draft period when Melbourne gave up its opening 2022 selection to Adelaide to gain pick No.17 from the Western Bulldogs in a four-club deal.

Adelaide then traded Melbourne's future pick to Sydney in a deal for Jordan Dawson, which is why the Swans are currently slated to start this year's draft with two selections in the opening round (picks No.14 and 17).

So far, a total of 13 clubs have 31 picks for next year's draft attached to rival sides.