Joel Selwood (L) after winning the 2022 premiership with Geelong, and Luke Jackson after Melbourne's win in the 2021 Grand Final. Pictures: AFL Photos

JOEL Selwood's retirement and Luke Jackson's trade from Melbourne to Fremantle have something in common.

While Selwood departed the AFL after 355 games and a legacy few could match, Jackson headed west after just 52 games in three seasons for the Demons.

One is the toughest midfielder of his generation and the other a ruckman/midfielder/key-position player/who-knows-what, with a world of untapped talent he's barely explored.

So, how could they possibly be linked?

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Farewell, Joel Selwood: The best of a Cats champion Enjoy a snapshot of an illustrious Geelong career, featuring four premierships and 355 games

Their respective moves ensure we will have to wait until at least 2024 before a premiership team has the chance to take the field together again.

Remarkably, it's never happened, and with Selwood (from Geelong's 2022 flag) and Jackson (from Melbourne's in 2021) moving on, it won't be happening next season.

Retirements, injury or change of clubs during the off-season have thwarted every previous premier from fielding the same team that hoisted the trophy on the final game of the season.

Melbourne got close last year after winning it all in 2021.

Melbourne players celebrate the 2021 Grand Final victory over Western Bulldogs. Picture: AFL Photos

In round eight against St Kilda, it fielded 21 of 23 – including medical sub James Jordon – who played in the previous season's decider against the Western Bulldogs.

Only Michael Hibberd, who was working his way back from injury in the VFL, and Christian Salem (knee) were absent, replaced by Jayden Hunt and medi-sub Toby Bedford.

Previous premiers have also got close, but never the full house.

Richmond's 2020 team had the chance to play together in 2021 but didn't, with the retirements of David Astbury and Bachar Houli ending their chances of doing so.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard 'Oh we're from Tigerland': Richmond belts out the team song Richmond sings the club song after winning the 2020 Toyota AFL Grand Final

The 2019 team never had the chance after Brandon Ellis moved to Gold Coast, while its 2017 Grand Final team all remained the following season but never re-formed.

West Coast's 2018 outfit never had the chance after the departures of retired star Mark LeCras and traded ruckman Scott Lycett, who joined Port Adelaide.

The Western Bulldogs lost key defender Joel Hamling to Fremantle after their 2016 triumph, while none of Hawthorn's three premiership teams from 2013-15 managed the feat.

Can the premiers in 2023 buck the trend? We'll see how they're placed 12 months from now.