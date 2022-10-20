Ross Lyon during the 2019 clash between Fremantle and St Kilda. Picture: AFL Photos

ROSS Lyon's interest in returning to St Kilda is in part driven by the desire to rectify what he sees as a "disrespectful narrative" around the embattled club.

Lyon appears to be on the verge of being formally appointed coach of the Saints, 11 years after his shock defection to Fremantle and three years on from his sacking by the Dockers.

It comes after St Kilda's ruthless dismissal of Brett Ratten last week, revealed exclusively by AFL.com.au, less than 100 days after the club handed him a contract extension.

Lyon met several times with Saints president Andrew Bassat and chief executive Simon Lethlean this week, and has presented to the club's board.

The 55-year-old is intent on building credibility for St Kilda, who he led to Grand Finals in 2009 and 2010 (twice) during his previous five-year tenure.

The Saints are in the midst of the competition's longest premiership drought, dating back to their only VFL flag in 1966.

"I'm keen. My heart's been opened up to St Kilda through Andrew (Bassat) and Simon (Lethlean) and their board," Lyon told the Nine Network on Thursday.

"I don't like the narrative around St Kilda.

"Maybe it's deserved, but I think sometimes it's a bit disrespectful.

"Hopefully it can get to a point where I'm able to roll up the sleeves and help get in and change that."

St Kilda's treatment of Ratten was labelled "disgraceful" and "demeaning" this week by former consultant Ernie Merrick, who spent most of the 2022 season as a part-time coaching mentor at the club.

Ratten's sacking last week was the result of a football department review during which Merrick backed the then-coach to keep his job.

Lyon says it is a "brutal" industry.

Ross Lyon during a St Kilda training session on September 14, 2010. Picture: AFL Photos

"I've been on the end of it (in the past), but sometimes clubs make decisions they think is best," he said.

"You don't always agree with them yourself but you need to respect them."

Merrick, a two-time A-League championship coach who left St Kilda in August for a senior role at Football Australia, was interviewed as part of the Saints' review this month.

He felt the decision on Ratten was a foregone conclusion and branded the sacking "one of the worst I've seen".

"The CEO (Lethlean) I thought was very fair and honest ... but I'm afraid (with) Andrew Bassat I felt the decision was already made," Merrick told SEN radio on Thursday.

"I was so disappointed. Whatever argument was presented to me for removing the coach, I countered.

"They say it's a results-driven business that we're in ... but it's really not performance-related, it's usually someone who makes a tough call without the expertise or knowledge behind them."

Addressing Ratten's dismissal at a press conference last week, Bassat said St Kilda was seeking a coach who could bring a "ruthless commitment to football excellence" to the club.

Lyon led St Kilda to four straight finals series before his switch to Fremantle.

He guided the Dockers to their only Grand Final appearance in 2013 but was sacked in 2019 after four seasons without finals.