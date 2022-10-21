Andrew Brayshaw in action for Fremantle in the 2022 elimination final against Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium. Picture: Getty Images

FREMANTLE star Andrew Brayshaw says he owes much of his success to former coach Ross Lyon and he is not surprised to see the ex-St Kilda boss on the verge of leading the Saints for a second time.

Brayshaw made his debut under Lyon in 2018 and quickly established himself as a regular senior player during the coach's final two seasons in charge at Freo, playing 39 games before Justin Longmuir took over ahead of the 2020 season.

Fremantle coach Ross Lyon in round 11, 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

The 22-year-old, who this year won the Leigh Matthews Trophy as the AFL Players' Association's MVP, said Lyon instilled in him valuable lessons that would help the Saints if the 55-year-old is confirmed as Brett Ratten's replacement.

"My first couple of years at the club were with Ross and I absolutely loved it," Brayshaw said on Friday as the Dockers announced Bankwest as a new co-major sponsor.

"He taught me a lot of life lessons, being an 18-year-old schoolboy coming into the League, and I think St Kilda would be very lucky to have him.

"[There are] too many stories of some of the all-time sprays when I was young … but he really put me on the right path I think, and I owe a lot of my football success to him.

"I'm very happy for him and I had a feeling he'd be back at some point."

Andrew Brayshaw addresses the media after Fremantle announced Bankwest as the club's new co-major partner on October 21, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Lyon, who coached the Saints between 2007-11 and led the club to Grand Finals in 2009 and 2010, is the raging favourite to be appointed as St Kilda's new coach after a series of meetings with the club hierarchy this week.

He made the stunning move to Fremantle ahead of the 2012 season and led the Dockers to their first Grand Final in his second season in charge, leaving the game at the end of 2019 with a winning record of 57.9 per cent.

Ross Lyon during Fremantle's game against Sydney in 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

Brayshaw said he had already fielded a phone call from one of St Kilda's young stars who was keen to get a better understanding of how Lyon operates.

"One of my mates, Max King, just rang me yesterday. I missed him, but I think he wants to get a feel for what Ross is like," Brayshaw said.

"[My advice is] put your head down and work really hard. He values hard work, and he loves seeing people who are as invested in football as he is.

"He was able to show me the path of what it takes to bring the best out of yourself and he pushes his players every day to be the best versions of themselves … he will get the best out of you, no matter what."

St Kilda's Max King celebrates a goal against Sydney in R23, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Fremantle's off-season started with the acquisitions of Luke Jackson (Melbourne), Jaeger O'Meara (Hawthorn) and Josh Corbett (Gold Coast) during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period, with Brayshaw excited by the new additions.

The Doig medallist said the club's ability to attract talent was proof the Dockers were creating a strong culture as they push for a period of success.

"These guys want to be a part of the success we're aiming for and it's a really exciting time to be at the footy club," Brayshaw said.

"I think we're creating a culture where people want to come to our organisation … and they're knocking the door down and want to come here.

"It's definitely going to help us in 2023."