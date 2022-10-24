Ross Lyon after his official unveiling as St Kilda coach on October 24, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

ROSS Lyon says he's "up for the fight" in his return as St Kilda coach, with Saints president Andrew Bassat insisting he did not contact Lyon about coming back to the club until after Brett Ratten was sacked 10 days ago.

Lyon was officially unveiled as Saints coach on Monday, 11 years after he left the club to join Fremantle.

Lyon said he "got very emotional" during his recent meetings with St Kilda officials and said he has "reflected on the special bonds and friendships" he made during his previous stint as coach.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Why these Saints won't win flag, the Ross-isms are back Nat Edwards and Damian Barrett analyse the Saints' decision to appoint Ross Lyon again

"I got very emotional ... it unleashed a lot of memories and validated how I feel about the club," he said.

"I'm really up for the fight, I feel like I'm ready to take the emotional risk to give everything without any guarantee."

Lyon, who led the Saints to losing Grand Finals in 2009 and 2010 (twice), joins a club that is still chasing its second premiership and its first since 1966.

Ross Lyon at his press conference upon his return to St Kilda in October, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

He insisted he has "no regrets" about his previous stint at the club, but added he wants to be the one to help break their premiership drought.

"The aim is to build something that's sustainable," he said.

ONE CLUB, TWO STINTS Lyon's return rare in modern footy

"In my coaching resume, there's unfinished business.

"It's an Everest that can be climbed, needs to be climbed and I'd like to be the person to do that with the group."

St Kilda's players watch Ross Lyon's press conference in October, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Lyon said St Kilda members were "entitled" to have mixed feelings about his return given his acrimonious exit 11 years ago but asked them to give him a chance.

"Just give me the opportunity to get into action," he said.

"We're only as good as our next moment. I want to stack a lot of good moments so in the end, they'll say it's the right decision.

"There's no victory lap here ... this is just the starting gun going off."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard 'More froth than Theranos': The best Ross Lyon quotes Former Fremantle coach Ross Lyon was renowned for his unique phrases and sayings

Lyon met with Bassat, CEO Simon Lethlean, incoming executive general manager of football Geoff Walsh and football director Jason Blake on Sunday after presenting to St Kilda's board last week.

It is understood that Lyon signalled his intention to return to the Saints to his inner circle late last week.

The finer details of his contract and football department structure were finalised in recent days.

Bassat confirmed no other candidates were interviewed.

Ross Lyon speaks to his players during St Kilda's clash with Essendon in round three, 2011. Picture: AFL Photos

In a letter to members, Bassat said the club believed Lyon was the right fit for the club.

"Ross' unwavering pursuit of on and off-field excellence is exactly what we believe we need to take this club forward," he said.

"While his senior coaching record and reputation as a leader speaks for itself, Ross has a clear passion for St Kilda and is determined to bring the club and its people long-awaited success.

TWOMEY Why sacked Ratten is right to feel let down by Saints

"Ross is aligned in our vision, and his experiences within the industry – particularly as someone with such in-depth knowledge of St Kilda – should give our members a high level of confidence moving forward."

The appointment comes less than two weeks after the Saints sensationally sacked Brett Ratten, as exclusively revealed by AFL.com.au, despite the Carlton great signing a two-year contract extension less than three months earlier.

Ratten was rewarded with a new deal for 2023 and 2024 after leading St Kilda to an 8-3 start by the mid-season bye, before the Saints went 3-8 in the second half of the season to miss out on September, leading to the football operations that resulted in the coaching change.

After being linked to vacancies at Carlton and Essendon in recent years, Lyon will return to the coaches' box for the first time since he departed Fremantle with one round remaining in the 2019 home and away season.

Lyon led St Kilda during one of its most successful periods, guiding the club to Grand Final appearances in 2009 and 2010, when the Saints drew with Collingwood before losing the replay seven days later.

The Saints won 76 of 121 games – the best win-loss ratio of any St Kilda coach in AFL/VFL history – across five seasons under Lyon, before he departed for Fremantle in a bombshell move that shocked the industry.

Stephen Silvagni and Ross Lyon after St Kilda's loss to Collingwood in the 2010 Grand Final replay. Picture: AFL Photos

Lyon replaced Mark Harvey as Fremantle coach late in 2011 and led the Dockers to a maiden Grand Final appearance in 2013 and four finals series, before the club underwent a rebuild late in his time in Western Australia.

Since departing the Dockers in 2019, Lyon has returned to Melbourne and worked in property and media, fulfilling roles for Channel 9 and Triple M.

Lyon said he had always felt a strong connection to St Kilda, despite his shock exit.

"I have always had a strong affinity to the Saints, and it feels incredible to be back here as senior coach," Lyon said.

Ross Lyon at his press conference upon his return to St Kilda in October, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"I have unfinished business with St Kilda and want to play a role in delivering success to the industry’s most loyal fans.

"I have been impressed with the vision of Andrew Bassat and Simon Lethlean, and along with Geoff Walsh, I am keen to get to work."

St Kilda great Lenny Hayes joined the football department as midfield coach for 2023 months ago, while the Saints still need to fill at least one vacancy left by Brendon Lade, who moved to the Western Bulldogs last month.

It is understood that the appointment of Lyon could result in other key figures from his first stint returning to the club, including dual All-Australian Brendon Goddard, Brownlow Medal winner Robert Harvey and fitness boss David Misson.

Lyon is the first coach to return for a second coaching stint since David Parkin returned to Carlton in 1991, six years after departing Princes Park for the role at Fitzroy. The four-time premiership coach led the Blues to two flags in his first stint, before winning another one in 1995 after he returned.

Now Lyon is back at Moorabbin ahead of St Kilda's 150th anniversary, searching for the same goal as last time: the elusive second premiership.

The best of Ross Lyon's press conference