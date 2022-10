Ross Lyon and Andrew Bassat at RSEA Park on October 24, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Ross Lyon's arrival makes Saints 'relevant' again

- Damo wants fewer words, more action after Bombers' review

- Five flag Cats re-sign as the premiers keep getting things done

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.